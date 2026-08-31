Toronto is facing a wetter and more unsettled finish to August as a special weather statement from Environment Canada warns of showers and embedded thunderstorms capable of producing 30 to 50 millimetres of rain through Monday afternoon and evening — with some areas potentially exceeding that total.

The advisory is in effect for Toronto, Halton–Peel, Vaughan–Richmond Hill–Markham and Pickering–Oshawa–Southern Durham as of Monday morning.

Some neighbourhoods have already received up to 25 millimetres from this morning’s rainfall. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will sweep in this afternoon, bringing an additional 20 to 30 mm — especially in areas hit by thunderstorms.

The severe weather threat remains very low, but Environment Canada notes that the biggest concern is localized flooding, particularly in low‑lying spots and along busy commuter routes.

Temperatures will reach a guaranteed high of 23°C in Toronto, but increasing moisture will push the humidex to around 30, making conditions feel warmer and heavier as the day progresses.

Monday night stays cloudy with periods of rain, again steady at times, and a mild low of 19°C.

Temperatures to soar mid-week in Toronto

Tuesday brings a mix of morning cloud and afternoon sunshine before another round of showers and thunderstorms becomes possible late in the evening. It will be very humid, with a high of 28°C and a humidex near 36, marking a stuffy start to September.

Wednesday remains unsettled, with morning showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible. Skies stay mostly cloudy and humidity lingers, with a high of 28°C and a low of 17°C. Thursday continues the cloudy trend with a chance of early showers and a high near 26°C.

For context, Toronto’s normal late‑August high is 23°C, with a typical low of 14°C. The city’s record high for this date is 33.7°C, set in 2010.

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