Ottawa youth accused in alleged terror plot faces new charges, second person arrested

An Ottawa youth facing several charges for an alleged plot against the Jewish community is now accused of conspiracy to commit murder through involvement with a terrorist group.

In addition, the RCMP has arrested and charged a second young person with terrorism offences as a co-conspirator.

In a news release today, the Mounties announced two new charges against the first youth and three charges against the second one.

Neither of the young people can be identified due to publication bans, and bail hearings have yet to take place in Ontario court.

The first youth already faced charges including knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity by being in possession of explosive substances.

The charges also included allegedly instructing a person to carry out a terrorist activity “against Jewish persons.”