Police are investigating after an anonymous bomb threat was sent to both the Halton District School Board (HDSB) and the Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB), naming nine schools across Oakville as potential targets.

The threat, received Thursday morning, referenced the following schools:

Oakville Trafalgar High School

Iroquois Ridge High School

Abbey Park High School

White Oaks Secondary School

Garth Webb Secondary School

Appleby College

Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School

Loyola Catholic Secondary School

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School

Halton Regional Police say there is no hold‑and‑secure in place at any of the schools at this time. However, officers have deployed an increased police presence to each location as a precaution while searches of school properties are conducted.

Investigators say the threat was anonymous, and officers from multiple units are now working to determine its origin and credibility. Classes are continuing as normal.

Police are asking anyone with information about the threat to contact investigators immediately.