Bomb threat targets 9 Halton schools; heavy police presence expected
Posted May 7, 2026 8:27 am.
Last Updated May 7, 2026 8:29 am.
Police are investigating after an anonymous bomb threat was sent to both the Halton District School Board (HDSB) and the Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB), naming nine schools across Oakville as potential targets.
The threat, received Thursday morning, referenced the following schools:
- Oakville Trafalgar High School
- Iroquois Ridge High School
- Abbey Park High School
- White Oaks Secondary School
- Garth Webb Secondary School
- Appleby College
- Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School
- Loyola Catholic Secondary School
- St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School
Halton Regional Police say there is no hold‑and‑secure in place at any of the schools at this time. However, officers have deployed an increased police presence to each location as a precaution while searches of school properties are conducted.
Investigators say the threat was anonymous, and officers from multiple units are now working to determine its origin and credibility. Classes are continuing as normal.
Police are asking anyone with information about the threat to contact investigators immediately.