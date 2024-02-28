Early morning crash leaves SUV teetering over guardrail on DVP

DVP crash
A tow is lifting a vehicle that was involved in crash on the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto on Feb. 28, 2024. CityNews/Bryan Carey

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 28, 2024 8:08 am.

Last Updated February 28, 2024 8:13 am.

A heavy tow truck was brought in to remove a vehicle that has left hanging over a guardrail on the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto early Wednesday morning.

The two-vehicle collision happened in the southbound lanes of the DVP approaching the Bayview/Bloor exit ramp around 4:45 a.m.

One vehicle was left straddling over the side of the guardrail. Toronto fire crews were able to secure the SUV to prevent it from continue over the side of the highway into a ditch.

A heavy rotator tow truck was brought in to safely remove the vehicle. The SUV was removed around 7:30 a.m.

Paramedics say one person was assessed at the scene but there were no major injuries.

A heavy tow was brought in to lift a vehicle that was involved in a crash on the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto on Feb. 28, 2024. CityNews/Bryan Carey
