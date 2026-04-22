Brampton man facing fraud-related charges in connection with phony home repairs

Photo of Arashdeep Singh, who is facing a number of fraud-related charges in Toronto. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted April 22, 2026 8:02 pm.

A 23-year-old Brampton man is facing a number of fraud charges after two elderly victims were scammed into making phony home repairs.

Toronto police say a group of men approached the victims in July 2024, presenting themselves as legitimate contractors and workers with the City of Toronto.

“The victims paid for “roof repairs”, “mandatory backyard clean-ups” and “emergency home repairs,” police said in a release on Wednesday. The repairs were never completed or required.”

On April 21, 2026, 23-year-old Arashdeep Singh was arrested and charged with three counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of laundering proceeds of Canadian crime, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and have released Singh’s photo. They also say he operated under the following business names: Xcellent Custom Homes Ltd., Friendly Masonry Ltd., and 17051450 Canada Inc.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

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