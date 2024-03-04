Hamilton hit by ransomware attack, no timeline to restore services: city manager

Cyberattack
A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto in this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2023 photo illustration. A cybersecurity incident that the City of Hamilton has been grappling with since last month has been confirmed as a ransomware attack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy.

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 4, 2024 10:09 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 10:10 pm.

A cybersecurity incident that the City of Hamilton has been grappling with since last month has been confirmed as a ransomware attack.

The city says it first learned of the attack on Feb. 25.

City manager Marnie Cluckie told a media briefing Monday that they don’t believe people’s personal data and information has been accessed.

Ransomware is malware that holds vital digital information hostage for payment.

Cluckie would not say whether a ransom had been paid, saying only that staff would do “what’s best for the city.”

Various services have been disrupted, including the systems used for online payment, and there’s no timeline for when normal operations will be restored.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

1h ago

Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?
Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?

Staff with WoodGreen, a Toronto charitable organization, say they'd like to see the geared-to-income 'cluster care' model expanded in Ontario.

54m ago

Man arrested for sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University
Man arrested for sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman as she was walking to class outside of Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) this weekend, police said. Investigators were called to the...

1h ago

Bruins overpower Maple Leafs in potential playoff preview
Bruins overpower Maple Leafs in potential playoff preview

Pavel Zacha had two goals, and star winger David Pastrňák dished out three assists as the Boston Bruins overpowered the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 4-1 win at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night. The Bruins...

42m ago

Top Stories

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

1h ago

Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?
Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?

Staff with WoodGreen, a Toronto charitable organization, say they'd like to see the geared-to-income 'cluster care' model expanded in Ontario.

54m ago

Man arrested for sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University
Man arrested for sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman as she was walking to class outside of Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) this weekend, police said. Investigators were called to the...

1h ago

Bruins overpower Maple Leafs in potential playoff preview
Bruins overpower Maple Leafs in potential playoff preview

Pavel Zacha had two goals, and star winger David Pastrňák dished out three assists as the Boston Bruins overpowered the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 4-1 win at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night. The Bruins...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

3h ago

2:36
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the Ford government to make the 407 toll-free for commercial trucks, arguing it will relieve congestion for commuters in Toronto and the GTA. Tina Yazdani speaks exclusively with the transportation minister.

3h ago

2:31
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model, there are some changes in how to claim home office expenses when filing your tax return that you should know about. Dilshad Burman explains.

6h ago

2:19
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles is urging the Ford government to cover the cost of Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks. As Tina Yazdani reports, the NDP believes the plan would lighten traffic on the 401.

8h ago

2:41
Man shot and killed outside Rexdale apartment building
Man shot and killed outside Rexdale apartment building

A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in Rexdale. As Shauna Hunt reports, homicide investigators are focusing on a vehicle that was discovered at the scene.

10h ago

More Videos