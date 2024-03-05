Princess of Wales to appear in June for royal ceremony, first confirmed official duty since surgery

FILE - Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust visits HMP High Down in Sutton, England, on Sept. 12, 2023
By The Associated Press

March 5, 2024

Last Updated March 5, 2024 8:06 am.

British officials said Tuesday that Kate, the Princess of Wales, will attend a Trooping the Color ceremony in June. It is her first confirmed major official duty since the royal underwent abdominal surgery.

Kate, Prince William’s wife, has been out of the public eye since January, when palace officials announced that she was admitted to a private London hospital for planned surgery. At the time, they did not provide more details but said she would not return to public duties until after Easter.

The ceremony is celebrated on June 8 and the weekend that follows. The events, annual highlights in the royal calendar, are pomp-filled birthday parades to honor the reigning monarch and usually draw huge crowds each June to watch the display. The tradition dates back more than 260 years.

The Ministry of Defense said Kate, 42, will inspect soldiers on parade during the June 8 ceremony. Hundreds of foot guards, horse guards and members of military bands will participate in the spectacle at central London’s Horse Guards and along The Mall, the promenade outside Buckingham Palace.

The royal family has been under intense media scrutiny in recent weeks because both Kate and King Chares III cannot carry out their usual public duties due to their health problems. Royal officials say Charles is undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer, which was discovered during treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Kate was discharged from the hospital on Jan. 29 after two weeks for her undisclosed condition. Palace officials have said she wished her personal medical information to remain private.

