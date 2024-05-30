Shake Shack reveals opening date for Toronto location, exclusive dessert menu

Shake Shack
Shake Shack's first Canadian location will land at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto and have a menu largely borrowing from what it serves in the U.S.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 30, 2024 7:07 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2024 7:18 am.

The date of Shake Shack’s highly anticipated opening at Yonge and Dundas has been revealed, along with an exclusive Canadian menu.

A spokesperson confirmed that the fast-food and burger joint will open to the public in two weeks, on June 13, at 11 a.m. Last month, it was announced that one of Shake Shack’s many first Ontario locations would be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant at Yonge and Dundas.

Additionally, those waiting to get their hands on a famous Shake Shack burger and fries will have the opportunity to test out a few exclusive dessert items. They include the Maple Salted Pretzel Shake, I Heart Butter Tart Concrete, More S’mores Concrete and Shack Attack Concrete.

Shake Shack Toronto
Shake Shack has partnered with local Toronto artist Briony Douglas to create an installation to launch the brand. It can be viewed at the Yonge and Dundas restaurant. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

The Toronto Shake Shack menu will feature regional beer and wine, including ShackMeister Ale by Bellwoods Brewery and Shack Red and Shack White by Rosewood Winery.

Shake Shack also announced that it’s partnering with charity organizations, such as Second Harvest, and a portion of sales will go to Canada’s largest food rescue charity.

The flagship Toronto restaurant is planned to be one of 35 other Shake Shacks set to open nationwide by 2035.

Shake Shack’s Canadian debut comes as several other fast food chains plan expansions in the country. Inspire Brands will soon bring sandwich chain Jimmy John’s to Canada, while Redberry Restaurants plans to open more than 300 Jersey Mike’s locations by 2034.

Top Stories

Half of Toronto, GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city: Royal LePage
Half of Toronto, GTA residents would move to more affordable Canadian city: Royal LePage

How unaffordable has Toronto become? Some people are looking elsewhere for stability, and we're not just talking about the suburbs. According to a new Royal LePage survey, roughly half of Toronto and...

2h ago

Outage affecting BMO mobile app, online banking
Outage affecting BMO mobile app, online banking

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) is looking into an outage that is affecting its online banking and mobile app. Users began reporting issues with the app and website several hours ago, with a BMO spokesperson...

3m ago

Injunction hearing set for mid-June as U of T seeks to clear protest encampment
Injunction hearing set for mid-June as U of T seeks to clear protest encampment

The University of Toronto's attempt to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus will be heard by the Superior Court of Justice on June 19 and 20. The university had asked the courts for a hearing...

10h ago

Fifth teen accused in death of Toronto homeless man expected to plead guilty
Fifth teen accused in death of Toronto homeless man expected to plead guilty

A fifth girl accused in the death of a homeless man in Toronto's downtown core is expected to plead guilty. Court heard the teen is expected to plead guilty to manslaughter on June 24.  Four...

3h ago

