The date of Shake Shack’s highly anticipated opening at Yonge and Dundas has been revealed, along with an exclusive Canadian menu.

A spokesperson confirmed that the fast-food and burger joint will open to the public in two weeks, on June 13, at 11 a.m. Last month, it was announced that one of Shake Shack’s many first Ontario locations would be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant at Yonge and Dundas.

Additionally, those waiting to get their hands on a famous Shake Shack burger and fries will have the opportunity to test out a few exclusive dessert items. They include the Maple Salted Pretzel Shake, I Heart Butter Tart Concrete, More S’mores Concrete and Shack Attack Concrete.

Shake Shack has partnered with local Toronto artist Briony Douglas to create an installation to launch the brand. It can be viewed at the Yonge and Dundas restaurant. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

The Toronto Shake Shack menu will feature regional beer and wine, including ShackMeister Ale by Bellwoods Brewery and Shack Red and Shack White by Rosewood Winery.

Shake Shack also announced that it’s partnering with charity organizations, such as Second Harvest, and a portion of sales will go to Canada’s largest food rescue charity.

The flagship Toronto restaurant is planned to be one of 35 other Shake Shacks set to open nationwide by 2035.

Shake Shack’s Canadian debut comes as several other fast food chains plan expansions in the country. Inspire Brands will soon bring sandwich chain Jimmy John’s to Canada, while Redberry Restaurants plans to open more than 300 Jersey Mike’s locations by 2034.