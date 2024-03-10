Princess of Wales appears in first photo since surgery amid wild speculation of her whereabouts

Kate, Princess of Wales with her children, Prince Louis, left, Prince George and Princess Charlotte,
This undated photo issued on Sunday March 10, 2024 by Kensington Palace shows Kate, Princess of Wales with her children, Prince Louis, left, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, taken in Windsor, England, by Prince William earlier this week. (Prince of Wales/Kensington Palace via AP)

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted March 10, 2024 7:00 am.

Last Updated March 10, 2024 8:42 am.

The first photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago was issued Sunday along with a statement thanking the public for its support.

The photo of her in a chair surrounded by her three children was credited to her husband, William, Prince of Wales and heir to the throne, and was said to be taken earlier in the week in Windsor.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” Kate said on social media. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”

It follows weeks of wild speculation on social media about her whereabouts since she left a hospital Jan. 29 after a nearly two week stay following planned surgery. She hadn’t been seen publicly since Christmas Day.

The royal family has been under more scrutiny than usual in recent weeks, because both Kate and King Charles III can’t carry out their usual public duties because of health problems.

Royal officials say Charles is undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer, which was discovered during treatment for an enlarged prostate. The monarch has canceled all his public engagements while he receives treatment, though he’s been photographed walking to church and meeting privately with government officials and dignitaries.

Kate, 42, underwent surgery Jan. 16 and her condition and the reason for the surgery have not been revealed, though Kensington Palace, Prince William and Kate’s office said it was not cancer-related.

Although the palace initially said it would only provide significant updates and that she would not return to royal duties before Easter — March 31 this year — it followed up with a statement last month amid the rumors and conspiracy theories by saying she was doing well and reiterating its previous statement.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” the palace said Feb. 29. “That guidance stands.”

At the time, royal aides told The Sun newspaper: “We’ve seen the madness of social media and that is not going to change our strategy. There has been much on social media but the Princess has a right to privacy and asks the public to respect that.”

Further questions were raised last week when the British military appeared to jump the gun in announcing Kate would attend a Trooping the Color ceremony in June, apparently without consulting palace officials.

The appearance would have been her first major official duty since the surgery but Kensington Palace didn’t confirm any scheduled public events for Kate. It’s up to palace officials, not government departments, to announce and confirm the royals’ attendance at events.

The army later removed the reference to her attendance.

British media reported that the army did not seek approval from Kensington Palace before publishing details about Kate’s appearance in June, and announced the event based on the expectation that Kate, in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, would inspect the troops this year at the annual military ceremony.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Celine Song are among the Canadians vying for Oscars tonight at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.  Gosling’s turn as Ken in the summer blockbuster "Barbie" is up for a...

2h ago

Male suspect wanted after man shot 'multiple times' in Brampton
Male suspect wanted after man shot 'multiple times' in Brampton

Police are searching for a teenage suspect wanted in connection with a shooting and attempted murder of another man in Brampton. Peel police say a 34-year-old man was at the back of McMurchy Plaza located...

26m ago

US ship with equipment for building pier on its way to Gaza as part of plan to ramp up aid
US ship with equipment for building pier on its way to Gaza as part of plan to ramp up aid

A U.S. Army vessel carrying equipment for building a temporary pier in Gaza was on its way to the Mediterranean on Sunday, three days after U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans to ramp up aid deliveries...

1h ago

New Brunswick volunteers build flying telescope to see total eclipse above the clouds
New Brunswick volunteers build flying telescope to see total eclipse above the clouds

Early next month, millions of Canadians will gaze skyward to witness a total solar eclipse. But some stand to be disappointed as clouds get in the way. David Hunter plans to have an unobstructed view,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling, documentary filmmakers among Canadians up for Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Celine Song are among the Canadians vying for Oscars tonight at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.  Gosling’s turn as Ken in the summer blockbuster "Barbie" is up for a...

2h ago

Male suspect wanted after man shot 'multiple times' in Brampton
Male suspect wanted after man shot 'multiple times' in Brampton

Police are searching for a teenage suspect wanted in connection with a shooting and attempted murder of another man in Brampton. Peel police say a 34-year-old man was at the back of McMurchy Plaza located...

26m ago

US ship with equipment for building pier on its way to Gaza as part of plan to ramp up aid
US ship with equipment for building pier on its way to Gaza as part of plan to ramp up aid

A U.S. Army vessel carrying equipment for building a temporary pier in Gaza was on its way to the Mediterranean on Sunday, three days after U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans to ramp up aid deliveries...

1h ago

New Brunswick volunteers build flying telescope to see total eclipse above the clouds
New Brunswick volunteers build flying telescope to see total eclipse above the clouds

Early next month, millions of Canadians will gaze skyward to witness a total solar eclipse. But some stand to be disappointed as clouds get in the way. David Hunter plans to have an unobstructed view,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Ottawa holds vigil for Barrhaven victims
Ottawa holds vigil for Barrhaven victims

Ottawans from every background held a vigil Saturday for the 6 killed in the Barrhaven mass killing. Community members are touched, and are now fundraising to pay the cost of 6 funerals - and support the widow and child of one victim.

14h ago

1:59
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time
Tips on preparing for daylight saving time

CityNews talks with a doctor about some helpful tips to help adjust to the time change. Jazan Grewal reports.
1:57
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma

A Toronto woman is offering a whopping $10,000 reward to anyone who can locate her missing Savannah cat.  Videographer Audra Brown with what makes these cats so unique and why it may find it hard to survive outside. 
2:49
Barrhaven survivor's compassion
Barrhaven survivor's compassion

The Barrhaven father who came home to find his family massacred, told community members he has "compassion" for the man accused of the crime, noting the suspect is just 19.

5h ago

2:25
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Durham Regional Police Service investigators provided an update on the killings on Friday morning and said they are still looking for additional suspects connected to the murders. David Zura has the details.
More Videos