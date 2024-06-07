Strike deadline looms for Canadian border agents as both sides continue talks

The union representing more than 9000 CBSA members says it could strike on June 6th. Brandon Rowe finds out what this could mean for travellers.

By Cormac Mac Sweeney

Posted June 7, 2024 8:25 am.

Last Updated June 7, 2024 8:44 am.

A possible border agent strike is looming as both sides remain at the table, hoping to avoid travel chaos.

The federal government and the Customs and Immigration Union, which represents 9,000 workers at the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), are continuing their mediated negotiations.

Treasury Board President Anita Anand is hopeful a deal can be reached.

“We will continue to bargain in good faith. The best deals are reached at the table, and we look forward to reaching an agreement in that vein,” Anand said.

The union tells 680 NewsRadio Toronto it also wants to avoid strike action but notes the window for an agreement is closing, and if one isn’t reached by 4 p.m. ET on Friday, the workers will go on strike.

“We remain hopeful an agreement can be reached, but the clock is ticking,” a union spokesperson reiterated in an emailed statement.

Related:

NDP MP Brian Masse, whose Windsor riding has one of the busiest land border crossings, says he understands there may be problems for travellers and the economy, but he is backing the workers.

“The border officers are understaffed, they are not getting the same treatment as others.”

The key issues for bargaining include pay parity with other law enforcement agencies, remote work options, and pension benefits.

Most of those workers are considered essential and won’t actually walk off the job, however they will work to rule, which could bring trade to a standstill and lead to hours of delays for passengers.

