BoC expects to cut rates this year, governing council split on timing: deliberations

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2024 1:37 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 1:43 pm.

The Bank of Canada expects it will be able to begin cutting interest rates sometime this year, but officials are split on timing.

That’s according to the central bank’s summary of deliberations detailing the discussions governing council members had in the lead-up to the March 6 interest rate announcement.

The summary says governing council members agreed that if the economy and inflation evolve in line with the Bank of Canada’s projections, the central bank will be able to begin cutting interest rates sometime this year.

And while members agreed on the conditions the Bank of Canada needs to start lowering its policy rate — they want to see further and sustained easing in the bundle of indicators they call “underlying inflation” — they had varying views on when those conditions will be met.

“There was some diversity of views among Governing Council members about when there would likely be enough evidence that these conditions were in place, and how to weight the risks to the outlook,” the summary said.

The Bank of Canada opted to continue holding its interest rate at five per cent earlier this month and brushed off questions on the timing of rate cuts.

Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank did not want to move too quickly, only to have to reverse course later.

Recent data show Canada’s inflation rate came in lower than expected for a second consecutive month, reaching 2.8 per cent in February.

As inflation continues to ease and the economy slows, forecasters continue to expect the Bank of Canada to begin lowering its policy rate around the middle of the year.

However, the central bank is still concerned about stickiness in inflation, particularly as shelter costs continue to skyrocket.

“If the housing sector rebounds in the spring, shelter price inflation could be pushed up, delaying the return of CPI inflation to the two per cent target. If inflation proves more persistent than expected, monetary policy would likely need to remain restrictive for longer,” the summary said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

11m ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

4m ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

2h ago

Olivia Chow setting up FIFA World Cup committees to ensure financial stability for Toronto
Olivia Chow setting up FIFA World Cup committees to ensure financial stability for Toronto

Mayor Olivia Chow has announced she is setting up a number of committees to ensure Toronto walks away from the FIFA World Cup in 2026 with financial stability. It comes after the cost of hosting six...

45m ago

Top Stories

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

11m ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

4m ago

GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring
GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn't seem to be letting go. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for "brief,...

2h ago

Olivia Chow setting up FIFA World Cup committees to ensure financial stability for Toronto
Olivia Chow setting up FIFA World Cup committees to ensure financial stability for Toronto

Mayor Olivia Chow has announced she is setting up a number of committees to ensure Toronto walks away from the FIFA World Cup in 2026 with financial stability. It comes after the cost of hosting six...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.

14h ago

2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.

14h ago

2:53
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way

Persistent flurries hung around Toronto and will last until Wednesday when winds pick up, and temperatures dip, but it's Friday when residents might need to break out the shovels for more significant snowfall.

17h ago

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

19h ago

2:33
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday

Work to rebuild the major artery from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue starts next week and will continue until 2027. One or two lanes of traffic will be shut down at any given time. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

More Videos