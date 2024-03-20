Crown, defence to address jury in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop

The face of Toronto Police officer Jeffrey Northrup is seen on a plasma screen at his his funeral service in Toronto on July 12, 2021
The face of Toronto Police officer Jeffrey Northrup is seen on a plasma screen at his his funeral service in Toronto on July 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2024 6:52 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 6:53 am.

Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make their opening statements Wednesday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer.

Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

Northrup, 55, died on July 2, 2021, after being struck by a vehicle as he was responding to a report of a robbery in an underground garage at Toronto City Hall.

He was a 31-year veteran of the Toronto police force.

Later today, jurors are set to begin hearing testimony from witnesses called by the prosecution.

The trial is expected to last until mid-April.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon
Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon

An man and woman are dead and another person has been rushed to hospital following a head-on crash in Caledon on Tuesday night. Emergency crews were notified of a collision involving two vehicles on...

updated

10m ago

Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season
Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season

In what was dubbed the lost season, spring has arrived, but it's not without some concerning weather trends and patterns after the warmest winter on record for Canada—and it is certainly being felt in...

7h ago

Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm
Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm

A southern Ontario family says they're devastated and searching for justice after their pet emu was viciously killed when two people trespassed and broke onto their farm.  Shannon McCarrell of...

9h ago

TDSB discusses how to deal with projected deficit of up to $34M
TDSB discusses how to deal with projected deficit of up to $34M

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) discussed how to handle a projected deficit that could be as high as $34 million at a special board meeting Tuesday night. In order to present a balanced budget,...

8h ago

Top Stories

Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon
Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon

An man and woman are dead and another person has been rushed to hospital following a head-on crash in Caledon on Tuesday night. Emergency crews were notified of a collision involving two vehicles on...

updated

10m ago

Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season
Spring arrives after warmest winter on record in Canada. Here's what to expect this season

In what was dubbed the lost season, spring has arrived, but it's not without some concerning weather trends and patterns after the warmest winter on record for Canada—and it is certainly being felt in...

7h ago

Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm
Ontario family heartbroken after emu viciously killed on farm

A southern Ontario family says they're devastated and searching for justice after their pet emu was viciously killed when two people trespassed and broke onto their farm.  Shannon McCarrell of...

9h ago

TDSB discusses how to deal with projected deficit of up to $34M
TDSB discusses how to deal with projected deficit of up to $34M

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) discussed how to handle a projected deficit that could be as high as $34 million at a special board meeting Tuesday night. In order to present a balanced budget,...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.

8h ago

2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.

8h ago

2:53
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way

Persistent flurries hung around Toronto and will last until Wednesday when winds pick up, and temperatures dip, but it's Friday when residents might need to break out the shovels for more significant snowfall.

11h ago

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

13h ago

2:33
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday

Work to rebuild the major artery from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue starts next week and will continue until 2027. One or two lanes of traffic will be shut down at any given time. Mark McAllister reports.

13h ago

More Videos