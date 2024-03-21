$3 billion deal with UK gets Australia closer to having a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines

BritainÅfs Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps, center right, and BritainÅfs Foreign Secretary David Cameron, left, walk with the Premier of South Australia Peter Malinauskas, right, Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles, second right, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, second left, and United StatesÅf Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy, during a visit to the Osborne Naval Shipyard in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, March 22, 2024. Australia is set to provide 4.6 billion Australian dollars ($3 billion) to British industry to support the construction of nuclear-powered submarines and ensure its new fleet arrives on time. (Matt Turner/AAP Image via AP) AAP IMAGE

By The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2024 9:35 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 9:42 pm.

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia is set to provide 4.6 billion Australian dollars ($3 billion) to British industry to support the construction of nuclear-powered submarines and ensure its new fleet arrives on time, the two countries said Friday.

The announcement came a day after the two countries signed a defense and security pact to better meet challenges such as China’s increased activity in the South China Sea and South Pacific.

U.K. Defense Minister Grant Shapps said the submarine program was expensive but necessary.

“Nuclear-powered submarines are not cheap, but we live in a much more dangerous world where we are seeing a much more assertive region with China, a much more dangerous world all around with what’s happening in the Middle East and Europe,” Shapps told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“Countries need to invest in making sure that adversaries see we are serious about our security, defending freedom of navigation, for example.”

The 10-year deal announced at an annual ministers’ gathering will boost capacity at the Rolls-Royce factory in Derby, U.K., to build the nuclear reactors that will propel the submarines to be built by BAE Systems in Adelaide, Australia.

The Virginia-class submarines will be primarily from a U.K. design and will have a U.S. weapons system onboard.

Australia’s Defense Minister Richard Marles said the agreement showed that the nuclear submarines program would be fulfilled and would create new production capability for the AUKUS partners, referring to the grouping of Australia, the U.K. and U.S.

“These are big foundational decisions which demonstrate that the pathway to Australia acquiring a nuclear-powered submarine capability under the banner of AUKUS is happening, and the result of that right here is going to be the most advanced manufacturing in the nation and one of the most advanced manufacturing production lines in the world,” Marles told reporters at the Osborne shipyard in Adelaide on Friday.

Australia is acquiring at least three U.S. nuclear submarines from the early 2030s under the AUKUS agreement.

“This is not a normal procurement, we are not going off to a shop to buy an item,” Marles said to ABC Radio.

“This is a partnership between three governments, which is intended to last forever, and a partnership which will involve the most developed industrial production line in our country.”

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway
Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times from his driveway. “It’s been going on too long. These carjackings and guns to peoples head, that’s ridiculous," said...

4h ago

Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots
Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots

Toronto's city council, spearheaded by Mayor Olivia Chow, wants to pave over parking lots, including some Green P lots, and replace them with affordable housing. Among the Green P locations being considered...

2h ago

New tech, calls to hike fines part of updated Toronto traffic congestion management plan
New tech, calls to hike fines part of updated Toronto traffic congestion management plan

Toronto city council adopted the latest traffic congestion management plan on Thursday, but many items require further study or approvals.

2h ago

Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

1h ago

Top Stories

Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway
Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times from his driveway. “It’s been going on too long. These carjackings and guns to peoples head, that’s ridiculous," said...

4h ago

Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots
Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots

Toronto's city council, spearheaded by Mayor Olivia Chow, wants to pave over parking lots, including some Green P lots, and replace them with affordable housing. Among the Green P locations being considered...

2h ago

New tech, calls to hike fines part of updated Toronto traffic congestion management plan
New tech, calls to hike fines part of updated Toronto traffic congestion management plan

Toronto city council adopted the latest traffic congestion management plan on Thursday, but many items require further study or approvals.

2h ago

Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

3h ago

2:30
Man killed in overnight Mississauga double shooting
Man killed in overnight Mississauga double shooting

One man is dead and another injured following an early morning shooting in Mississauga. As Shauna Hunt explains, police are still on the hunt for suspects.

9h ago

2:37
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.

9h ago

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.
2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

More Videos