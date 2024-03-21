Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

By Brandon Rowe and Meredith Bond

Posted March 21, 2024 5:58 pm.

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times from his driveway.

“It’s been going on too long. These carjackings and guns to peoples head, that’s ridiculous,” said Michael Aitken.

Aitken tells CityNews the toll it’s taken on his family has been immense. The first car they had stolen was a Range Rover. “We had bought a Range rover unbeknownst that they are high-end vehicles that were getting stolen,” explained Aitken. “That vehicle was stolen from our driveway here. We had a regular tracking system here that comes standard with the vehicle, they actually got away with that vehicle.”

He said they actually went back to another from the same dealership and that car was stolen twice.

“They advised us to get a tag-tracking system, which is pretty common now, and that vehicle was stolen, we recovered it and then it got stolen again and we recovered it again. Then, they started stealing my Suburban.”

Related:

Aitken fears for his safety as these thieves are getting more brazen in their attempts.

“At one time, we found a GPS tracking system underneath the Suburban. We do know we were followed a few times with the Range Rover. One time it was stolen, it was 2:30pm in the afternoon from the driveway. My wife came home from picking up my son from school, went into the house for five minutes and left to get the other son and it was gone,” explained Aitken.

Aitken decided to step up security at his house. While it hasn’t stopped thieves from trying to steal his vehicles, it has deterred them – for now.

“There is always fear that it’s going to happen again. I’m sure it’s going to happen again,” said Aitken.

Aitken says he hopes his new security measures will help to keep his vehicles safe, but is also hoping for policy changes from the government to protect residents as carjackings continue to rise within Ontario.

Toronto Police recently sparked controversy after a constable advised residents to leave their key fobs in a faraday pouch in a convenient place for thieves as a way to lessen the risk of violent confrontations at an Etobicoke safety meeting.

Unlike Toronto Police, Peel police advise keeping fobs “away from doorways and entrances.” They say they are continuing identify solutions to vulnerabilities contributing to auto theft with government officials and car manufacturers.

Statistics show car thefts in the GTA spiked by nearly 25 per cent in 2023 over the previous year.

