Juno Award winners from the pre-telecast of the music celebration
Posted March 23, 2024 9:18 pm.
Last Updated March 23, 2024 9:26 pm.
HALIFAX — The Juno Awards handed out the bulk of its trophies at a non-televised bash in Halifax Saturday.
Here’s a look at some of the winners:
Single of the Year: “Greedy” by Tate McRae
Pop Album of the Year: “99 Nights” by Charlotte Cardin
Songwriter of the Year: Aysanabee
Rock Album of the Year: “Blame My Ex” by The Beaches
Country Album of the Year: “Ahead of Our Time” by James Barker Band
Rap Album of the Year: “Panic” by Tobi
Electronic Album of the Year: “Infinity Club” by Bambii
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2024.
The Canadian Press