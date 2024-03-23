Juno Award winners from the pre-telecast of the music celebration

HALIFAX — The Juno Awards handed out the bulk of its trophies at a non-televised bash in Halifax Saturday.

Here’s a look at some of the winners:

Single of the Year: “Greedy” by Tate McRae

Pop Album of the Year: “99 Nights” by Charlotte Cardin

Songwriter of the Year: Aysanabee

Rock Album of the Year: “Blame My Ex” by The Beaches

Country Album of the Year: “Ahead of Our Time” by James Barker Band

Rap Album of the Year: “Panic” by Tobi

Electronic Album of the Year: “Infinity Club” by Bambii

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press