Members of the public brave snowfall, frigid temperatures to honour Brian Mulroney

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 23, 2024 1:12 pm.

Last Updated March 23, 2024 1:26 pm.

MONTREAL — A handful of mourners gathered outside the security barrier surrounding Old Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica this morning, braving snow and frigid temperatures to pay respects to Brian Mulroney and get a glimpse of the former prime minister’s funeral ceremony.

Seventy-four-year-old Colleen Hawley said she travelled all the way from Amherst, N.S., to say goodbye to her favourite prime minister, a man she said she admired for his common sense and dedication to Canada.

She initially stood alone on the snow-covered street to the west of the basilica, saying she was determined to witness Mulroney’s funeral procession despite the weather and her increasingly damp sneakers.

A block away, 65-year-old Michel Morin took shelter from the snow inside a doorway across the street from the basilica hoping to watch the ceremony for Mulroney, a fellow Quebecer who Morin called the “little guy from our home.”

Nearby, 61-year-old Kathleen Girard tried to get a glimpse of some of the funeral’s high-profile attendees as they entered the basilica.

She came to Montreal from Plessisville, Que., for an unrelated event but said she respected what she described as Mulroney’s down-to-earth personality and selflessness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'I miss you, daddy:' Brian Mulroney remembered by friends, family in Montreal
'I miss you, daddy:' Brian Mulroney remembered by friends, family in Montreal

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney was remembered Saturday as a larger-than-life figure who transcended politics, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and souls of the many people he touched in a...

28m ago

Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park
Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park

Toronto police are looking to identify the person or persons responsible after some dogs got sick at an East York park. Investigators say a man was walking his dogs in Taylor Creek Park, near Dawes...

2h ago

Scarborough, North York hardest hit by Friday's spring snowstorm
Scarborough, North York hardest hit by Friday's spring snowstorm

Scarborough and North York received the brunt of Friday's spring snowstorm which saw more snow fall than at any point this past winter. According to Environment Canada, 18 centimetres of snow were recorded...

52m ago

No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home
No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home

Fire crews remain on the scene of a three-alarm fire in North York. Officials say they were called to a home on Khedive Avenue just off Bathurst Street and south of Highway 401 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Crews...

6h ago

