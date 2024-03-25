breaking

RCMP find four dead during wellness check at home in rural Saskatchewan

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. The Liberal government is looking for ways to improve policing services provided under contract by the RCMP across Canada — eyeing everything from overall cost and sustainability to stronger oversight and accountability. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 25, 2024 9:21 pm.

Last Updated March 25, 2024 9:42 pm.

RCMP say they are investigating the deaths of four people at a rural home in southern Saskatchewan.

Officers were conducting a wellness check Sunday night at the house near Neudorf, east of Regina. Four adults were found dead inside.

Police say the deaths are considered suspicious, and an initial investigation indicates there is no imminent risk to public safety.

They say if a safety risk is identified, the public will be notified immediately.

Major crimes officers have taken over the investigation with the help of the provincial coroner’s office.

This is a developing story. More to come.

