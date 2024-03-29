Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge
A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Dilshad Burman

Posted March 29, 2024 11:10 am.

Last Updated March 29, 2024 11:47 am.

Toronto Police say they are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a violent interaction between five police officers and a man on a TTC subway train.

The video, posted on Instagram on Thursday and seen by CityNews, shows police initially standing around a man who is seated, speaking to them. It is unclear what the man says but officers are then seen dragging him from the seat to the subway floor. One officer kicks the man three times before another officer steps between the two and someone is heard saying “stop, that’s enough.”

Toronto Police tell CityNews the incident happened on March 26, when police were called to Eglinton West station for “unknown trouble.”

They say several people called 9-1-1 reporting that a man had allegedly assaulted a woman on the train and stolen her phone.

The man was charged with one count of robbery and three counts of failure to comply with probation.

The police’s Professional Standards Unit is investigating the incident in the video.

CityNews reached out to police to confirm the man in the video is the man who was arrested and charged.

“We don’t usually confirm video that has not been released by police but I believe this is one and the same incident that is being investigated,” said Toronto Police Services media relations officer Laura Brabant.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies after Weston and Sheppard stabbing
Man dies after Weston and Sheppard stabbing

A man in his 30s has died after a stabbing in the area of Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West on Friday morning. Toronto police were called to the location for reports of a person with a knife outside...

updated

23m ago

One person dead in late-night North York shooting
One person dead in late-night North York shooting

One person is dead following a late-night shooting in North York. Toronto police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street around 10:45 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they...

12h ago

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87

Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for his role in the seminal TV miniseries “Roots,” has died. He was 87. Gossett's first cousin Neal L. Gossett...

1h ago

Police investigate drive by shooting in North York
Police investigate drive by shooting in North York

Toronto police are investigating after a person was shot at while driving in North York in the early hours of Friday morning. Officers responded to a call for gunshots at Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man dies after Weston and Sheppard stabbing
Man dies after Weston and Sheppard stabbing

A man in his 30s has died after a stabbing in the area of Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West on Friday morning. Toronto police were called to the location for reports of a person with a knife outside...

updated

23m ago

One person dead in late-night North York shooting
One person dead in late-night North York shooting

One person is dead following a late-night shooting in North York. Toronto police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street around 10:45 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they...

12h ago

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87

Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for his role in the seminal TV miniseries “Roots,” has died. He was 87. Gossett's first cousin Neal L. Gossett...

1h ago

Police investigate drive by shooting in North York
Police investigate drive by shooting in North York

Toronto police are investigating after a person was shot at while driving in North York in the early hours of Friday morning. Officers responded to a call for gunshots at Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend

Morning wind chills and flurries possible for cottage country but a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the GTA on Good Friday.

16h ago

1:02
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers

The annual Sunshine List is released, listing all Ontario public sector workers who made more than $100,000 last year. Find out which Crown corporation claimed the top five spots.

18h ago

2:57
Business Report: Will Baltimore bridge collapse delay shipments?
Business Report: Will Baltimore bridge collapse delay shipments?

The Baltimore bridge collapse has shut down a busy shipping port. Plus, snowmobile sales stall during a mild winter, and the former "crypto wiz kid" receives a long prison sentence. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

18h ago

5:35
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat

Four of Ontario's largest school boards are suing the parent companies Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, alleging that social media platforms are disrupting student learning. TDSB chair Rachel Chernos Lin spoke with Breakfast Television.
2:18
Advocates and tenants react to proposed rental reform
Advocates and tenants react to proposed rental reform

The Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario weighs in on the federal government's proposed measures to protect renters. Michelle Mackey reports.

23h ago

More Videos