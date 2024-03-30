Quebec police investigating overnight fire at shrimp processing plant in Matane

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 30, 2024 12:47 pm.

Last Updated March 30, 2024 12:56 pm.

MATANE, Que. — Quebec provincial police have taken over an investigation into an overnight fire at a shrimp processing plant in the town of Matane, roughly 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

The fire at the Fruits de mer de l’Est du Québec factory forced some local residents out of their homes for several hours early this morning before firefighters extinguished the flames.

Police spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay says firefighters were initially leading an investigation into the cause of the blaze but received information that led them to  transfer the case to investigators with the provincial police force’s major crimes unit .

Tremblay says an analysis of the scene will continue through the weekend.

The local member of Quebec’s national assembly, Pascal Bérubé, posted video from the scene on social media showing a large cloud of smoke emanating from the plant just before 7 p.m. on Friday.

The municipality asked residents in the surrounding area to evacuate their homes at midnight but lifted the order at around 5:30 a.m. after determining there was no threat to local air quality.

Officials have not shared the extent of damage to the factory, but Bérubé says the fire nevertheless represents a further blow to the small community after the plant’s owner announced its closure last week.

He says Matane residents had hoped the factory would find a buyer.

“To learn, one after the other, of the plant’s closure and then its fire, is a lot for the community,” he said in a phone interview.

Matane Mayor Eddy Métivier has described the plant’s closure as a “catastrophe” for the local fishing industry and a shock to a town that prides itself on its ties to the shrimp harvest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20240330110340-66083260c7ec644e92a46d3fjpeg.jpg, Caption:

A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal on August 22, 2023. An overnight fire at a shrimp processing plant in eastern Quebec forced the evacuation of nearby residents for several hours early this morning before firefighters extinguished the flames.
Quebec provincial police say they were called to the scene at around 6:30 p.m. to help manage the emergency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 dead due to early morning crash in Milton: police
3 dead due to early morning crash in Milton: police

Police say three people have died due to a two-vehicle collision in Milton in the early hours of Saturday morning. Halton police responded to a call at approximately 3:20 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision...

5h ago

SIU investigating after police officer injured in collision in Etobicoke
SIU investigating after police officer injured in collision in Etobicoke

The SIU confirmed it is investigating after a police officer was injured in a collision in Etobicoke on Friday evening. At approximately 5:00 p.m., police were responding to a break and enter in progress...

1h ago

Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton
Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton

Police are searching for four men wanted in a violent road rage incident in Brampton on Wednesday night. Investigators say there was an interaction between a car travelling on Torbram Road near Eagleridge...

20h ago

TTC bus involved in collision in East York
TTC bus involved in collision in East York

A TTC bus was involved in a two-vehicle collision in East York on Saturday morning. Police say the collision occurred at 10:17 a.m., at the intersection of Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive. The...

12m ago

Top Stories

3 dead due to early morning crash in Milton: police
3 dead due to early morning crash in Milton: police

Police say three people have died due to a two-vehicle collision in Milton in the early hours of Saturday morning. Halton police responded to a call at approximately 3:20 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision...

5h ago

SIU investigating after police officer injured in collision in Etobicoke
SIU investigating after police officer injured in collision in Etobicoke

The SIU confirmed it is investigating after a police officer was injured in a collision in Etobicoke on Friday evening. At approximately 5:00 p.m., police were responding to a break and enter in progress...

1h ago

Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton
Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton

Police are searching for four men wanted in a violent road rage incident in Brampton on Wednesday night. Investigators say there was an interaction between a car travelling on Torbram Road near Eagleridge...

20h ago

TTC bus involved in collision in East York
TTC bus involved in collision in East York

A TTC bus was involved in a two-vehicle collision in East York on Saturday morning. Police say the collision occurred at 10:17 a.m., at the intersection of Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive. The...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend

Morning wind chills will give way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with the chance of showers or wet flurries in the evening.

18h ago

2:17
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York

The homicide unit is investigating two separate incidents in North York. Jazan Grewal reports on the violent start to the Easter long weekend.

18h ago

1:55
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway

Toronto Police have launched an investigation, after video posted online shows the violent arrest on board a TTC Subway. As Faiza Amin reports, the disturbing video is raising questions about the police tactics used in response.

18h ago

3:25
Eclipse viewing that's easy on the eyes
Eclipse viewing that's easy on the eyes

In a matter of days all eyes will be on the sky for a rare eclipse but are you ready to view safely. David Zura finds out what you can do and how eye damage actually happens.

19h ago

1:02
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers

The annual Sunshine List is released, listing all Ontario public sector workers who made more than $100,000 last year. Find out which Crown corporation claimed the top five spots.
More Videos