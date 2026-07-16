No injuries reported after 3-alarm blaze at Etobicoke bakery

No injuries were reported after a three-alarm blaze at an industrial bakery in Etobicoke on Thursday.

Fire crews were called to the building on Carlingview Drive just after 4:30 p.m. for what was described as an oven fire.

When crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and flames, which eventually made its way to the roof.

Toronto Fire Services are seen battling a three-alarm blaze at an industrial bakery in Etobicoke on July 16, 2026. X/TFS

Fire officials say the blaze was elevated to a third alarm in order to bring in additional resources to deal with exterior conditions that added to the complexity of fighting the fire.

“The heat and the air quality is definitely challenging, the distances that we’re dragging hoses, and just the workloads,” explained Division Commander Robert Hewson. “We do concentrate on watching our crews and cycling them, just to keep those work cycles lower and keep everybody healthy.”

Officials say there were approximately 50 staff in the building at the time of the fire, and all managed to safely self-evacuate.

Fire crews are expected to remain on site for at least the next 24 hours as they continue to monitor for hot spots on the roof.