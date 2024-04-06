DEVELOPING

Police investigating after man found dead on roadway in North York

Wilson Avenue west of Bathurst Street
Wilson Avenue west of Bathurst Street is the scene of an investigation after a man was found lying on the roadway. CITYNEWS/Khaled Mansour

By John Marchesan

Posted April 6, 2024 7:35 am.

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in North York on Saturday morning.

Investigators say they were called to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street just before 6:30 a.m. where they found the man lying on the roadway in the westbound lanes of Wilson Avenue.

Life-saving measures were performed but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

Top Stories

1 woman seriously injured in two-car crash in Scarborough
1 woman seriously injured in two-car crash in Scarborough

Two women have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Scarborough. Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday....

38m ago

Weekend need-to-know: GO train closures and film festivals across the city
Weekend need-to-know: GO train closures and film festivals across the city

A GO train closure on two different lines could cause a headache for those making their way into Toronto this weekend, but once you are here, there are festivals galore for you to check out. Here's...
'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools
'You can hear it': Those with low vision can enjoy the eclipse with interactive tools

Total solar eclipses like the much-anticipated one taking place on Monday are usually thought of as visual experiences. Lasting memories of the day might include a few minutes of complete darkness,...

32m ago

Beijing is looking for a closer relationship with Ottawa. Should Canada play ball?
Beijing is looking for a closer relationship with Ottawa. Should Canada play ball?

Beijing is seeking to improve relations with Ottawa after years of diplomatic unease, and though it's not clear whether Canada is ready to play ball, some experts say there are practical reasons to look...

7m ago

