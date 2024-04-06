DEVELOPING
Police investigating after man found dead on roadway in North York
Posted April 6, 2024 7:35 am.
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in North York on Saturday morning.
Investigators say they were called to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street just before 6:30 a.m. where they found the man lying on the roadway in the westbound lanes of Wilson Avenue.
Life-saving measures were performed but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.