Cleanup of mystery sludge continues after ‘illegal spill’ into Etobicoke Creek

Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed a contractor has started removing an oil-like material illegally dumped in a Toronto catch basin, eventually flowing into the creek. David Zura explains.

By David Zura

Posted April 10, 2024 6:45 pm.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 7:03 pm.

Environmental cleanup continues after an unknown material was discharged into Etobicoke Creek.

City of Toronto crews could be spotted along the creek at Marie Curtis Park, placing booms as part of the containment effort while tracking the progress of the mysterious sludge as it gradually flowed toward Lake Ontario.

In a written statement, the City said in part “a catch basin on private property near Dundas and the East Mall was found to hold the oil-like material. The City has cleaned the catch basin, and efforts continue to clean Etobicoke Creek. …The City continues to assess the cause of this illegal spill.”

The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks tells CityNews they were advised of the incident late Monday afternoon and they continue to monitor the situation.

“Currently, the material is unknown, but samples have been taken and are awaiting the results.”

Passersby indicated the spill looked and smelled like gasoline.

The Toronto Wildlife Centre tells CityNews relatively few animals have been impacted by the spill but they did confirm at least one rescue did occur.

Last August a large industrial fire at a chemical plant in north Etobicoke resulted in an accidental spill into Mimico Creek and the resulting oil-like slick impacted local wildlife. The resulting cleanup lasted several months.

