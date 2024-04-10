Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to testify at foreign interference inquiry

Jeremy Broadhurst, the director of the Liberal election campaign in 2019, says he recommended Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take no action on allegations of nomination irregularities in a Toronto riding. Broadhurst testified at the foreign interference inquiry Tuesday April 9, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 10, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 10, 2024 4:12 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to testify today at an inquiry into foreign meddling in Canada’s last two elections.

The inquiry has already heard that China and other state actors attempted to interfere, but there has been little evidence so far to indicate whether they were successful.

Trudeau has maintained over the last year that foreign interference had no meaningful impact on Canada’s free and fair elections, which echoes what senior government officials have told Parliament.

Several members of Trudeau’s cabinet are also slated to testify, including government House leader Karina Gould, who is currently on maternity leave. 

As the former minister of democratic institutions, she was tasked with curbing foreign meddling in Canada’s elections. 

They were originally planned to be the final witnesses during this phase of the inquiry, but the commissioner agreed to recall David Vigneault, director of Canada’s spy service, to respond to questions about certain documents by video conference on Friday. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024. 

The Canadian Press


<!– Photo: 20240409180440-6615c3f627f4fba88cfd19f8jpeg.jpg, Caption:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to testify today at an inquiry into foreign meddling in Canada’s last two elections.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible
'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible

Had it not been for the timely kindness of a stranger, Kelly says they would have had no choice but to live on the streets two years ago. "Someone from the community who had heard of my situation offered...

9h ago

Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial
Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago described walking around the city's downtown with his pregnant wife and young son that evening as he took the stand in his...

10h ago

Man wanted in three separate assaults against same victim
Man wanted in three separate assaults against same victim

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with three assaults that occurred against the same victim. Investigators say on Dec. 18 and Dec. 23, 2023 and on April 8, 2024, a man assaulted...

5h ago

New GO Transit system-wide policy on e-bikes, bicycles now in effect
New GO Transit system-wide policy on e-bikes, bicycles now in effect

Metrolinx officials say they're focusing on educating GO Transit riders about the new policy, but fines of up to $360 could be issued.

8h ago

Top Stories

'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible
'I was going to live in an encampment': ODSP recipient says finding housing is nearly impossible

Had it not been for the timely kindness of a stranger, Kelly says they would have had no choice but to live on the streets two years ago. "Someone from the community who had heard of my situation offered...

9h ago

Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial
Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial

A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago described walking around the city's downtown with his pregnant wife and young son that evening as he took the stand in his...

10h ago

Man wanted in three separate assaults against same victim
Man wanted in three separate assaults against same victim

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with three assaults that occurred against the same victim. Investigators say on Dec. 18 and Dec. 23, 2023 and on April 8, 2024, a man assaulted...

5h ago

New GO Transit system-wide policy on e-bikes, bicycles now in effect
New GO Transit system-wide policy on e-bikes, bicycles now in effect

Metrolinx officials say they're focusing on educating GO Transit riders about the new policy, but fines of up to $360 could be issued.

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing
ODSP recipients struggle to find housing

Finding affordable housing in Toronto has become increasingly difficult, but for those on social assistance, it can be practically impossible. Dilshad Burman has more.

10h ago

2:46
Man accused of murdering Toronto officer takes stand
Man accused of murdering Toronto officer takes stand

The man accused of murdering a Toronto police officer has taken the stand in his own defence. Erica Natividad was inside the courtroom.

10h ago

2:06
Rain and wind return to the GTA late this week
Rain and wind return to the GTA late this week

A thunderstorm risk on Tuesday as rain and wind are set to return to the GTA late this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:21
Mayor Chow defends letter from city councillors over right to protest
Mayor Chow defends letter from city councillors over right to protest

Toronto's police union called on the Mayor to condemn a message sent by six city councillors after a clash with demonstrators one week ago. Mark McAllister reports.
2:26
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America
Eyes on the sky: Total eclipse amazes millions across North America

Millions of people flocked to the path of totality for a once-in-a-lifetime plunge into darkness. Stella Acquisto with a look at the rare event, and why some locations had better luck than others.
More Videos