Motorcyclist dies in Brampton collision
Posted April 14, 2024 3:33 pm.
Last Updated April 14, 2024 3:36 pm.
A man has died after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Brampton.
Peel police were called to Hurontario Street and Wanless Drive just before 3 p.m. Sunday.
The motorcyclist were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. He later died of his injuries. The driver involved remained on the scene.
The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate the incident.