Wild turkey breaks into Quebec long-term care home, no injuries reported

MONTREAL — A wild turkey broke into a long-term care home south of Quebec City over the weekend by smashing through a third-floor window.

The local health authority says the animal entered an empty office at the Beauceville, Que., facility around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday but didn’t injure anyone.

Fast-acting staff members at de Beauceville long-term care home closed the office door to lock the animal inside.

The health authority for the Chaudière-Appalaches region says that a few minutes later the turkey left through the window it had broke.

A video circulating on social media shows the turkey flapping around in the office and knocking papers to the ground.

In February, a resident armed with a slingshot killed a turkey that had been terrorizing the town of Louisville, Que., about 167 kilometres east of Beauceville.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press