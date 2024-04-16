A former youth detention center resident testifies about ‘hit squad’ attack

By Holly Ramer, The Associated Press

Posted April 16, 2024 6:10 pm.

Last Updated April 16, 2024 6:13 pm.

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A former resident of New Hampshire’s youth detention center testified Thursday that his house leader and another staffer restrained him a stairwell while two other workers sexually assaulted him.

The four members of what he and other teens called “the hit squad” then carried him back to his room and tossed him in, he said.

“It felt like I hovered over and watched it,” Michael Gilpatrick said, wiping away tears in Rockingham Superior Court. “My body just went blank.”

Gilpatrick, 40, was the first former resident to testify at the first civil trial seeking to hold the state accountable for alleged abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly called the Youth Development Center. The three years he spent at the Manchester facility in the late 1990s overlapped with the plaintiff, David Meehan, who alleges the state’s negligence in hiring, staffing and training led to the near-daily rapes, beatings and long stints in solitary confinement he endured. The state, however, argues it was not responsible for the actions of what it calls “rogue” employees.

Meehan has yet to take the witness stand in the trial, which began last week and has included testimony from multiple former workers. He and Gilpatrick, who will continue testifying on Wednesday, are among more than 1,100 former residents who have sued the state. Eleven former state workers are facing criminal charges, including several who are accused of abusing Gilpatrick and Meehan.

Meehan’s lawyers displayed police booking photos Tuesday of the so-called “hit squad” alongside a photo taken of Gilpatrick when he arrived at the center at age 14.

“The four of them used to roll together, and they would go to different cottages and beat kids,” he said. “They would literally come over and just go door to door and beat every single one of us, down the line.”

“They were grown men, and we were children, and they would literally swipe us to the ground, bang our heads off the floor, twist our arms behind our backs,” he said. “Anything they felt like doing, they did.”

Gilpatrick testified that he ended up at the center after running away from multiple group homes, committing a burglary and stealing food to survive on the street. The sexual assault on the stairwell happened after he ran away while on a furlough, he said. He had already spent several days locked in his empty room wearing only his underwear when the workers brought him to the house leader’s office and then the stairwell, he said.

Gilpatrick said he referred to the house leader, Bradley Asbury, as “Hitler.”

“He was a very bad man,” he said. “Not only did he have power over all the kids, he had power over the staff as well.”

Asbury has pleaded not guilty to charges of being an accomplice to Gilpatrick’s assault. Earlier Tuesday, jurors heard from a former ombudsman who said Asbury was particularly resistant to her attempts to investigate complaints and demanded to be present during any interviews with his staff.

“He definitely sent a message to the students and staff that I was not going to be looking into anything there, and if I did he’d micromanage the process,” said Rochelle Edmark, who started her job just before Meehan left the facility.

Edmark testified that she often felt like staffers stonewalled her investigations, and administrators failed to act on her recommendations. Lawyers for the state, however, suggested statements she made to investigators in the criminal case painted a different picture.

“They didn’t micromanage you, they weren’t contentious with you, they would check in with you for periodic updates and they would compliment your work,” said attorney Martha Gaythwaite.

Gaythwaite also pushed back against Edmark’s testimony that the residential cottages did not provide a therapeutic environment, noting that residents were provided individual and group therapy.

“My concern was with the tone in the cottages more than the services provided,” Edmark said.

The youth center, which once housed upward of 100 children but now typically serves fewer than a dozen, is named for former Gov. John H. Sununu, father of current Gov. Chris Sununu. Since Meehan went to police in 2017, lawmakers have approved closing the facility, which now only houses those accused or convicted of the most serious violent crimes and replacing it with a much smaller building in a new location. They also created a $100 million fund to settle abuse claims.

Holly Ramer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness
Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness

Despite massive spending on housing, the federal government will not go deeper into deficit than planned, thanks to better-than-expected revenues from personal income taxes and proposed changes to the...

Federal Budget

1h ago

Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case
Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The arrests come a year after the alleged...

breaking

2h ago

Pro-Palestinian protesters block rail line in west end, GO and UP Express not affected: Toronto police
Pro-Palestinian protesters block rail line in west end, GO and UP Express not affected: Toronto police

A group of Pro-Palestinian protesters have blocked a rail line in the city's west end. Toronto police confirm between 100 and 120 demonstrators are blocking the tracks at Pelham Avenue and Olser Street,...

19m ago

Federal government to begin exploring 'halal mortgages'
Federal government to begin exploring 'halal mortgages'

The federal government says it plans to explore new measures to expand access to "alternative financing products, like halal mortgages.” According to the federal budget, the Liberal government has...

1h ago

Top Stories

Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness
Liberals table housing-focused budget with emphasis on generational fairness

Despite massive spending on housing, the federal government will not go deeper into deficit than planned, thanks to better-than-expected revenues from personal income taxes and proposed changes to the...

Federal Budget

1h ago

Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case
Peel police make arrests in over $20M Pearson gold heist case

Peel Regional Police investigators say they have made arrests in connection to the more than $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The arrests come a year after the alleged...

breaking

2h ago

Pro-Palestinian protesters block rail line in west end, GO and UP Express not affected: Toronto police
Pro-Palestinian protesters block rail line in west end, GO and UP Express not affected: Toronto police

A group of Pro-Palestinian protesters have blocked a rail line in the city's west end. Toronto police confirm between 100 and 120 demonstrators are blocking the tracks at Pelham Avenue and Olser Street,...

19m ago

Federal government to begin exploring 'halal mortgages'
Federal government to begin exploring 'halal mortgages'

The federal government says it plans to explore new measures to expand access to "alternative financing products, like halal mortgages.” According to the federal budget, the Liberal government has...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:25
Video captures police confrontation with alleged carjackers
Video captures police confrontation with alleged carjackers

Three people are facing over 50 charges in connection to a pair of Toronto-area carjackings. As Brandon Rowe reports, one of the accused is a 17-year-old boy.

4h ago

2:36
Catering strike takes bite out of Pearson Airport
Catering strike takes bite out of Pearson Airport

Over 800 workers for a prominent catering company that supplies food and drink to several airlines, have hit the picket lines. As Shauna Hunt reports, the union is demanding better pay after years of supporting the company through turbulent times.

5h ago

1:42
Hockey fans split on what team will end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought
Hockey fans split on what team will end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought

Its been more than three decades since a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup, and a new survey reveals what hockey team they think will end that streak.

20h ago

2:54
Ontario adds 300 GO train trips a week in the GTA
Ontario adds 300 GO train trips a week in the GTA

The Ford government has announced it is adding 300 GO train trips across the GTA later this month. But as Tina Yazdani reports, at least 500 GO train employees are dealing with an unresolved labour dispute that has sparked safety concerns.

23h ago

2:25
How the jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto officer
How the jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto officer

The jury in the trial of Umar Zameer could begin deliberations this week as the Crown and Defense are set for closing arguments. Erica Natividad speaks to experts about the potential outcomes.
More Videos