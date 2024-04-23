2 injured in Whitby crash; Hwy. 407 off-ramps to Thickson Road closed

Two people are injured following a crash involving two SUVs in Whitby on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Thickson Road North near Highway 407 just before 7:30 a.m.

According to Durham Regional Police Service, the drivers of the vehicles involved remained at the scene.

Two women were taken to a Toronto-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Thickson Road is closed between Conlin and Winchester roads, as well as the eastbound and westbound 407 off-ramps to Thickson.