2 injured in Whitby crash; Hwy. 407 off-ramps to Thickson Road closed
Posted April 23, 2024 8:48 am.
Last Updated April 23, 2024 8:52 am.
Two people are injured following a crash involving two SUVs in Whitby on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Thickson Road North near Highway 407 just before 7:30 a.m.
According to Durham Regional Police Service, the drivers of the vehicles involved remained at the scene.
Two women were taken to a Toronto-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Thickson Road is closed between Conlin and Winchester roads, as well as the eastbound and westbound 407 off-ramps to Thickson.