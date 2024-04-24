Police release images, video of suspect in random stabbing

Stabbing suspect
Security image of a suspect in a random stabbing investigation. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 24, 2024 5:40 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 5:48 pm.

Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect in a random stabbing that took place earlier this week in the Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue area.

It happened on Monday, April 22, at around 9:36 a.m.

Investigators say the suspect bumped into someone on the west side of Weston Road while walking, and then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim was able to run to safety and was later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In a release, police confirm the suspect and victim were not known to each other.

The suspect is a man in his 20s, around five foot six inches with a slim build and slim face.

Police released images and video of the man, in hopes that members of the public will help identify him.

