Police release images, video of suspect in random stabbing
Posted April 24, 2024 5:40 pm.
Last Updated April 24, 2024 5:48 pm.
Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect in a random stabbing that took place earlier this week in the Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue area.
It happened on Monday, April 22, at around 9:36 a.m.
Investigators say the suspect bumped into someone on the west side of Weston Road while walking, and then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.
The victim was able to run to safety and was later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
In a release, police confirm the suspect and victim were not known to each other.
The suspect is a man in his 20s, around five foot six inches with a slim build and slim face.
Police released images and video of the man, in hopes that members of the public will help identify him.