Boy, 15, charged in shooting outside of Hamilton daycare

Hamilton Police Services cruiser
A Hamilton Police Services cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/CHCH

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 26, 2024 4:09 pm.

Hamilton police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after a shooting outside of a daycare in the city’s east end on Monday.

Investigators say the shooting occurred while children from the daycare, located near Grimsby and Britannia Avenues, were present.

No injuries were reported.

Following an investigation officers executed a search warrant at an address in the east end, leading to the arrest of the youth believed responsible for the shooting, and two adults.

The teen is facing charges including careless use of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Also charged were Tyler Linklater, 35, and Kayla Shawnte Duvall, 31, both of Hamilton.

They are both facing charges of possessing cocaine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

