Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992

The month of April is shaping up to be the wettest one on record in Toronto in 32 years.

According to unofficial totals, 135.1 millimetres of rain have fallen at Pearson International Airport in April, surpassing the 133.4 millimetres set in the same month in 1992.

Environment Canada is expected to provide an official update later on Tuesday.

680 News Radio Toronto meteorologist Jill Taylor says the average amount of rain for the month is around 78 millimetres.

She says Tuesday will see a wet finish for the month of April, as rain kicked off the day and is expected to continue into the early afternoon with a seasonal high of 14 C.

The sun will make an appearance on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the high teens, but showers return for Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast calls for showers on Saturday and so far, Sunday looks to be mainly cloudy.

Over a couple of days last week, Toronto was under a frost advisory as temperatures dropped below the freezing mark, at one point making it feel like -5 C with the wind.

Temperatures eased up in time for the weekend, but Sunday saw a fair bit of rain.

Click here to view your extended forecast and sign up for the 680 News Radio Toronto weather guarantee.