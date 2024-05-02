Norway to add millions more to historic increase in defense spending announced last month

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, centre, Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, right and Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, take part in a press conference on defense at SMK, in Oslo, Thursday, May 2, 2024. The Norwegian center-left government wants to add 7 billion kroner ($630 million) to the Scandinavian country’s Armed Forces on top of the hefty increase of the defense budget announced last month. (Terje Pedersen /NTB Scanpix via AP) Terje Pedersen / NTB

By The Associated Press

Posted May 2, 2024 6:24 am.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 6:26 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Norwegian center-left government said Thursday that it wants to add 7 billion kroner ($630 million) to the Scandinavian country’s armed forces over the next 12 years amid increased tensions in the region.

The announcement came on top of plans announced last month of a “historic increase” of 600 billion kroner ($54 billion) in the oil-rich country’s defense budget over the same period.

“We must increase the operational capability of the Armed Forces,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, citing heightened tensions in the region as the reason for the boost.

Gahr Støre said Thursday that the combined budget increase meant that Norway would be able to reach NATO’s goal of military spending of 2% of each member country’s GDP this year. In 2024, the Scandinavian country’s defense budget is expected to increase to 104 billion kroner ($9.4 billion).

Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum called it “a strong growth” and said it was “a necessary investment to strengthen our freedom.”

Gahr Støre heads a coalition that includes his own social democratic Labor party and the left-leaning Center Party. He is expected to win support for the proposal in the 169-seat Storting assembly. No date for a vote was set.

On Tuesday, party leaders in the Norwegian parliament announced that the Scandinavian country was donating 7 billion kroner to Ukraine as part of a five-year support package. That comes on top of the 75 billion kroner ($6.8 billion) which Norway already has said it will donate, making it one of the world’s biggest donors to war-torn Ukraine.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving
'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to "be prepared" to give a breath sample if you're pulled over for any reason in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they don't suspect you've been drinking. In...

13h ago

Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate
Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate

A Toronto South Detention Centre inmate has died of his injuries sustained during an alleged assault by another inmate last week. Toronto police say on April 21, an inmate was allegedly assault by...

10h ago

Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI
Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI

Canada’s most wanted fugitive has been captured. According to Toronto police, Michael Bebee was taken into custody Tuesday night in Prince Edward Island. Charlottetown police said they were...

14h ago

Air Canada introduces 'luxury' bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton, Waterloo
Air Canada introduces 'luxury' bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton, Waterloo

Air Canada has begun offering a luxury bus service for travellers connecting residents from Hamilton and Waterloo to Toronto Pearson International Airport. Air Canada announced a partnership with The...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving
'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to "be prepared" to give a breath sample if you're pulled over for any reason in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they don't suspect you've been drinking. In...

13h ago

Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate
Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate

A Toronto South Detention Centre inmate has died of his injuries sustained during an alleged assault by another inmate last week. Toronto police say on April 21, an inmate was allegedly assault by...

10h ago

Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI
Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI

Canada’s most wanted fugitive has been captured. According to Toronto police, Michael Bebee was taken into custody Tuesday night in Prince Edward Island. Charlottetown police said they were...

14h ago

Air Canada introduces 'luxury' bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton, Waterloo
Air Canada introduces 'luxury' bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton, Waterloo

Air Canada has begun offering a luxury bus service for travellers connecting residents from Hamilton and Waterloo to Toronto Pearson International Airport. Air Canada announced a partnership with The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment

Police are on the hunt for a suspect following a stabbing at a low-rise apartment in Brampton. Shauna Hunt has the latest.

17h ago

1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:35
Infant among 4 killed in highway crash following wrong-way police chase
Infant among 4 killed in highway crash following wrong-way police chase

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401 in Whitby. Erica Natividad reports.
2:13
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court
Bill 21 fight goes to Supreme Court

The National Council of Canadian Muslims & Canadian Civil Liberties Association are asking the Supreme Court to rule on Bill 21 – Quebec’s ban on religious symbols in public life.
3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.
More Videos