Rain helps crews in Fort McMurray while B.C. cracks down on open burning

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Wildfire crews have reported no further growth in the wildfire that continues to burn southwest of Fort McMurray.

Alberta Wildfire reports the lack of growth allowed crews to keep working on establishing fireguards overnight.

The northeast Alberta city has seen rain in the last few days and Environment Canada forecasts more rain over the next three days.

In British Columbia, open burning bans have been issued across several fire centres including the Prince George Fire Centre.

This fire centre is where two out of control wildfires continue to burn near Fort Nelson, a small town in northeast B.C. which is under an evacuation order.

The Parker Lake and Patry Creek wildfires continue to threaten the town and combine to be over 841 square kilometres as of Saturday morning.