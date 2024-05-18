Rain helps crews in Fort McMurray while B.C. cracks down on open burning

Burned trees from the 2016 wildfire stand sentinel over a neighbourhood in Fort McMurray, Alta., on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Wildfire crews have reported no further growth in the wildfire that continues to burn southwest of Fort McMurray.

Alberta Wildfire reports the lack of growth allowed crews to keep working on establishing fireguards overnight.

The northeast Alberta city has seen rain in the last few days and Environment Canada forecasts more rain over the next three days.

In British Columbia, open burning bans have been issued across several fire centres including the Prince George Fire Centre.

This fire centre is where two out of control wildfires continue to burn near Fort Nelson, a small town in northeast B.C. which is under an evacuation order.

The Parker Lake and Patry Creek wildfires continue to threaten the town and combine to be over 841 square kilometres as of Saturday morning.

Top Stories

Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport
Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport

Federal officials say 109 kilograms of elvers were seized at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday. The seizure was carried out by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in conjunction...

34m ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday...

23h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest

Fireworks will be plentiful across the GTA for Victoria Day this weekend and there will be lots of other ways to celebrate the long weekend. Some road closures will be in effect and there will be some...

42m ago

No expert consensus on AI risks, trajectory ‘remarkably uncertain’: report
No expert consensus on AI risks, trajectory ‘remarkably uncertain’: report

A major international report on the safety of artificial intelligence says experts can’t agree on the risk the technology poses — and it’s unclear whether AI will help or harm us. The report,...

17m ago

