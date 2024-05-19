Pro-Palestinian protesters set up a new encampment at Drexel University

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather outside the gates to the courtyard at the University of Pennsylvania Museum on Friday, May 17, 2024 in Philadelphia. Authorities say a half-dozen University of Pennsylvania students were among 19 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested during an attempt to occupy a building on campus. University police say seven remained in custody Saturday awaiting felony charges from Friday's incident, including one person who allegedly assaulted an officer. (Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) © Copyright 2024 Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pro-Palestinian protesters set up a new encampment at Drexel University in Philadelphia over the weekend, prompting a lockdown of school buildings, a day after authorities thwarted an attempted occupation of a school building at the neighboring University of Pennsylvania campus.

After several hundred demonstrators marched from Philadelphia’s City Hall to west Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, Drexel said in a statement that about 75 protesters began to set up an encampment on the Korman Quad on the campus. About a dozen tents remained Sunday, blocked off by barricades and monitored by police officers. No arrests were reported.

Drexel President John Fry said in a message Saturday night that the encampment “raises understandable concerns about ensuring everyone’s safety,” citing what he called “many well-documented instances of hateful speech and intimidating behavior at other campus demonstrations.” University buildings were on lockdown and were “open only to those with clearance from Drexel’s Public Safety,” he said.

Drexel authorities were “closely monitoring” the demonstration to ensure that it was peaceful and didn’t disrupt normal operations, and that “participants and passersby will behave respectfully toward one another,” Fry said.

“We will be prepared to respond quickly to any disruptive or threatening behavior by anyone,” Fry said, vowing not to tolerate property destruction, “harassment or intimidation” of students or staff or threatening behavior of any kind, including “explicitly racist, antisemitic, or Islamophobic” speech. Anyone not part of the Drexel community would not be allowed “to trespass into our buildings and student residences,” he said.

On Friday night, members of Penn Students Against the Occupation of Palestine had announced an action at the University of Pennsylvania’s Fisher-Bennett Hall, urging supporters to bring “flags, pots, pans, noise-makers, megaphones” and other items.

The university said campus police, supported by city police, removed the demonstrators Friday night, arresting 19 people, including six University of Pennsylvania students. The university’s division of public safety said officials found “lock-picking tools and homemade metal shields,” and exit doors secured with zip ties and barbed wire, windows covered with newspaper and cardboard and entrances blocked.

Authorities said seven people arrested would face felony charges, including one accused of having assaulted an officer, while a dozen were issued citations for failing to disperse and follow police commands.

The attempted occupation of the building came a week after city and campus police broke up a two-week encampment on the campus, arresting 33 people, nine of whom were students and two dozen of whom had “no Penn affiliation,” according to university officials.

Students and others have set up tent encampments on campuses around the country to protest the Israel-Hamas war , pressing colleges to cut financial ties with Israel. Tensions over the war have been high on campuses since the fall but demonstrations spread quickly following an April 18 police crackdown on an encampment at Columbia University.

Nearly 3,000 people have been arrested on U.S. campuses over the past month. As summer break approaches, there have been fewer new arrests and campuses have been calmer. Still, colleges have been vigilant for disruptions to commencement ceremonies.

The latest Israel-Hamas war began when Hamas and other militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking an additional 250 hostage. Palestinian militants still hold about 100 captives, and Israel’s military has killed more than 35,000 people in Gaza, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake
3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake

Three people are dead and five others injured following a crash Saturday night involving two boats on a lake north of Kingston. Provincial police say the crash occurred just 9:30 p.m. in the Bucks Bay...

19m ago

Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24
Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a byelection for the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's on June 24. The byelection is needed after former cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett announced last year...

1h ago

Man suffers serious injuries in east-end shooting
Man suffers serious injuries in east-end shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot outside an east-end home early Sunday morning. Investigators say two people got into an altercation outside a home on Cotton Avenue in the area of Danforth...

4h ago

SIU investigating woman's death after being arrested in Barrie
SIU investigating woman's death after being arrested in Barrie

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 28-year-old woman died following her arrest in Barrie. The Special Investigations Unit says police arrested a woman on Thursday night on an outstanding...

4h ago

