A 23-year-old man from Brampton died after he fell off a Sea-Doo in Muskoka Lake Township, Ont. over the weekend, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.

Bracebridge OPP were called to an address on Bailey Street in Port Carling, Ont., just west of Mirror Lake, at around 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, in response to a water-related event.

Witnesses told police that a young man had been operating a Sea-Doo and was ejected into the water while executing a maneuver and didn’t resurface.

Following a search of the water, a 23-year-old man from Brampton was located and pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts from first responders.

Members of the OPP are reminding anyone riding vessels this summer to wear life jackets with proper safety equipment on board.