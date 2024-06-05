Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Toronto, GTA

Dark clouds are seen over the Toronto skyline.
Dark clouds are seen over the Toronto skyline. UNSPLASH/Cedric Blondeau

By John Marchesan

Posted June 5, 2024 5:13 pm.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Toronto and the GTA.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing wind gusts of up to 90 km/h, heavy rain and up to nickel size hail in some areas.

“A line of thunderstorms is currently impacting southwestern Ontario and Lake Huron. This line of thunderstorms is expected to push through the region later this afternoon into this evening,” the national weather service said in its advisory.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.”

The watch is also in effect for Halton, Peel, York, Durham, Hamilton and Niagara while areas near Windsor, Sarnia and Chatham-Kent are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

