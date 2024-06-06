SpaceX’s mega rocket makes its fourth test flight from Texas

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is prepared for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. The Starship is scheduled to launch Thursday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2024 8:53 am.

SpaceX’s mega Starship rocket blasted off from Texas on Thursday, the fourth test flight for the spaceship that NASA and Elon Musk are counting on to get humanity to the moon and Mars.

The world’s largest and most powerful rocket — almost 400 feet (121 meters) tall — was empty as it soared above the Gulf of Mexico and headed east. The spacecraft on top was aiming for a half-lap around the planet with a splashdown in the Indian Ocean, once it ditched the first-stage booster in the gulf.

This time, SpaceX was looking to avoid explosions by controlling the descents. SpaceX came close in March, but lost contact with the spacecraft as it careened out of space and blew up short of its goal. The booster also ruptured in flight, a quarter-mile above the gulf.

Last year’s two test flights ended in explosions shortly after blasting off from the southern tip of Texas near the Mexican border. The first one cratered the pad at Boca Chica Beach and hurled debris for thousands of feet (meters).

SpaceX upgraded the software and made some rocket-flyback changes to improve the odds. The Federal Aviation Administration signed off Tuesday on this fourth demo, saying all safety requirements had been met.

Starship is designed to be fully reusable. That’s why SpaceX wants to control the booster’s entry into the gulf and the spacecraft’s descent into the Indian Ocean — it’s intended as practice for planned future landings. Nothing will be recovered from Thursday’s flight.

NASA has ordered a pair of Starships for two moon-landing missions by astronauts, on tap for later this decade. Each moon crew will rely on NASA’s own rocket and capsule to leave Earth, but meet up with Starship in lunar orbit for the ride down to the surface.

SpaceX already is selling tourist trips around the moon. The first private lunar customer, a Japanese tycoon, pulled out of the trip with his entourage last week, citing the oft-delayed schedule.

SpaceX’s founder and CEO has grander plans: Musk envisions fleets of Starships launching people and the infrastructure necessary to build a city on Mars.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press






Top Stories

Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway
Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions. According to data from...

1h ago

TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike
TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

34m ago

Man killed in hit-and-run in Roncesvalles
Man killed in hit-and-run in Roncesvalles

A man is dead following a hit-and-run in Toronto's Roncesvalles. Toronto police were notified of a pedestrian struck in the Roncesvalles Avenue area near Parkside Drive and Bloor Street West just after...

2h ago

Canadians remember 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
Canadians remember 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy

The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France. Prime Minister Justin...

4m ago

