Toronto is heading into a stretch of changing weather conditions this weekend, with the potential for heavy rain and late‑day thunderstorms on Saturday before a cooler, fresher pattern arrives early next week.

680 NewsRadio weather specialist Denise Andreacchi says the morning forecast shows a dynamic setup, with a warm and mostly calm lead‑up before moisture and instability build into the region.

Toronto will see a mix of sun and cloud with a guaranteed high of 26°C. Air quality sits at a low‑risk AQHI of 3, while the UV Index reaches 7, meaning sun protection is recommended. Tonight will be mainly clear and calm, with a comfortable low of 15°C.

Friday stays quiet and pleasant. Expect mainly sunny skies, a high of 25°C, and a low of 17°C. Winds shift from the south-east at 15–30 km/h, helping draw in moisture ahead of Saturday’s system.

Saturday: Heavy rain and thunderstorms possible late day

Forecasters say Saturday will begin with sun and cloud, but conditions will deteriorate later in the day as a system moves in from the U.S. Midwest. There is a chance of heavy rain showers and thunderstorms, with 10–20 mm possible by evening. Winds from the east at 15–30 km/h will accompany a high of 24°C and a low of 17°C.

This marks the most active weather day of the weekend, and residents should monitor for potential rainfall advisories if storm activity intensifies.

Sunday may start unsettled, with early‑morning showers or thunderstorms possible, before transitioning to sunny breaks and a lingering chance of scattered showers. A west wind at 15–30 km/h will bring slightly cooler air, with a high of 23°C and a low of 15°C.

The new workweek begins with a more stable pattern. Monday will see some sun and clouds, with a high of 22°C, and a low of 14°C, marking a noticeable cool-down after the weekend’s humidity.