Canadian media a target for foreign interference: national security committee chair

Liberal MP David McGuinty, Chair of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, responds to questions from reporters before heading into a meeting of the Liberal Caucus in Ottawa, on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press

Posted June 12, 2024 2:42 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 2:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Foreign actors are trying to interfere with the Canadian media, and journalists and their bosses need to be aware of it, the chairman of Parliament’s national security committee warned on Wednesday.

All forms of media, including mainstream media, are being subjected to interference by bad actors, Liberal MP David McGuinty said.

McGuinty said he can’t divulge specifics because the information is classified.

The media was singled out in a recent review by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, which McGuinty chairs.

It highlights how China and India are interfering with Canadian media content through direct engagement with journalists and media executives.

“Foreign interference is definitely in the media, and it is singled out in the review, not only in our most immediate review but in our past review,” McGuinty told reporters Wednesday.

“You should read it and take it to your owners and editors.”

The latest report said there are examples of China paying to publish media articles without attribution, sponsoring media travel to China, pressuring journalists to withdraw articles and creating false accounts on social media to spread disinformation.

The report also said India developed a network of contacts through which it conducts interference activities involving journalists, members of ethnocultural communities and MPs.

The redacted report is based on secret intelligence, which often doesn’t paint a full picture and does not equate to evidence.

These states target Canada to exploit its open society and penetrate institutions to meet their objectives, the committee’s 2019 report outlines.

That includes manipulating the media, which the 2019 report said poses a significant risk to the rights and freedoms of Canadians and the country’s sovereignty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.

Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU
2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April that killed four people, including a baby, have not spoken with investigators. The...

1h ago

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

1h ago

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

3h ago

Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts
Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts

The union representing Enbridge Gas workers says the company is planning to eliminate emergency response shifts and reduce compliance testing, which poses a risk to public safety. A claim the company says...

updated

25m ago

