Shake Shack set to open at Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas on Thursday

Shake Shack
Shake Shack's first Canadian location will land at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto and have a menu largely borrowing from what it serves in the U.S.

By Sofia Vavaroutsos and CityNews Staff

Posted June 13, 2024 7:39 am.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 7:52 am.

A green burger symbol will join the lights of Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto on Thursday when Canada’s first Shake Shack location opens.

The grand opening for the 5,500-square-foot location is set for 11 a.m.

The highly-anticipated fast food chain is promising some exclusive menu items for the Toronto location, including Maple Salted Pretzel Shake, I Heart Butter Tart Concrete, More S’mores Concrete and Shack Attack Concrete.

The menu will also feature some regional tastes, serving ShackMeister Ale by Bellwoods Brewery on Ossington Avenue and Shack Red and Shack White by Ontario’s Rosewood Winery.

The U.S.-based fast food chain says it has partnered with several charity organizations, and a portion of sales will go to Second Harvest — Canada’s largest food rescue charity.

The flagship Toronto restaurant is planned to be one of 35 other Shake Shacks set to open across Canada by 2035.

Shake Shack Toronto
Shake Shack partnered with local Toronto artist Briony Douglas to create an installation to launch the brand. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews

With files from Lucas Casaletto, CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke
Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke

Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys are in custody after an argument on a TTC bus led to three people with injuries. Officers were called to Berry and Park Lawn Roads just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday...

7m ago

Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy
Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy

SAVELLETRI DI FASANO — A senior government source says Canada is prepared to contribute $5 billion toward a loan to Ukraine that will be based on future revenue from frozen Russian assets. The source,...

1h ago

Hwy. 401 reopens at Leslie following fuel spill
Hwy. 401 reopens at Leslie following fuel spill

A key stretch of the eastbound Highway 401 has reopened after a tractor-trailer hauling chocolate spilled its fuel onto the roadway. In a post on X around 4:40 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police said the...

updated

1h ago

Stop gas expansion for home heating or risk leaving ratepayers on the hook: report
Stop gas expansion for home heating or risk leaving ratepayers on the hook: report

Provinces must stop natural gas expansion and invest in electrification to keep home heating reliable and cost-effective, a new report says, suggesting ratepayers and governments could otherwise be on...

2h ago

Top Stories

Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke
Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke

Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys are in custody after an argument on a TTC bus led to three people with injuries. Officers were called to Berry and Park Lawn Roads just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday...

7m ago

Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy
Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy

SAVELLETRI DI FASANO — A senior government source says Canada is prepared to contribute $5 billion toward a loan to Ukraine that will be based on future revenue from frozen Russian assets. The source,...

1h ago

Hwy. 401 reopens at Leslie following fuel spill
Hwy. 401 reopens at Leslie following fuel spill

A key stretch of the eastbound Highway 401 has reopened after a tractor-trailer hauling chocolate spilled its fuel onto the roadway. In a post on X around 4:40 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police said the...

updated

1h ago

Stop gas expansion for home heating or risk leaving ratepayers on the hook: report
Stop gas expansion for home heating or risk leaving ratepayers on the hook: report

Provinces must stop natural gas expansion and invest in electrification to keep home heating reliable and cost-effective, a new report says, suggesting ratepayers and governments could otherwise be on...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity

There will be a storm risk as the humidity makes it feel like 32 outside. Thursday Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast

12h ago

3:12
Blue Jays make interesting roster move
Blue Jays make interesting roster move

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn and Cynthia Mulligan discuss the top sports stories of the day including the Blue Jays trading Cavan Biggio.

13h ago

2:37
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city

Corner shop controversy over a cup of joe. Afua Baah has the details on residents rallying behind a local shop that could shut down over a licensing dispute with the city.

13h ago

2:58
Lao Lao Bar owners learn to pivot after city forces successful restaurant to close
Lao Lao Bar owners learn to pivot after city forces successful restaurant to close

One Toronto restaurant that hung on through the pandemic had a TTC expansion project force it to close for good. As part of the Citytv original documentary Veracity: The Melting Pot, how two business owners turned the challenge into an opportunity.

13h ago

4:09
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds. Richard Southern discusses the change, which will allow the outlets to sell lottery tickets and other products beyond beer.

20h ago

More Videos