Shake Shack set to open at Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas on Thursday

A green burger symbol will join the lights of Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto on Thursday when Canada’s first Shake Shack location opens.

The grand opening for the 5,500-square-foot location is set for 11 a.m.

The highly-anticipated fast food chain is promising some exclusive menu items for the Toronto location, including Maple Salted Pretzel Shake, I Heart Butter Tart Concrete, More S’mores Concrete and Shack Attack Concrete.

The menu will also feature some regional tastes, serving ShackMeister Ale by Bellwoods Brewery on Ossington Avenue and Shack Red and Shack White by Ontario’s Rosewood Winery.

The U.S.-based fast food chain says it has partnered with several charity organizations, and a portion of sales will go to Second Harvest — Canada’s largest food rescue charity.

The flagship Toronto restaurant is planned to be one of 35 other Shake Shacks set to open across Canada by 2035.

Shake Shack partnered with local Toronto artist Briony Douglas to create an installation to launch the brand. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews

With files from Lucas Casaletto, CityNews