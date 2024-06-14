Police seek suspect after tow truck set on fire in Markham

York Regional Police are trying to track down the person responsible for lighting a tow truck on fire at a home in Vaughan early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Cityview Boulevard and Canada Drive at around 2:33 a.m. for reports of a vehicle on fire.

“When officers arrived on scene, a tow truck was observed on the driveway engulfed in flames,” a police release states.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze before it could spread.

Investigators say the vehicle was unoccupied at the time and the home wasn’t damaged.

Surveillance video from the area captured a grey SUV drive past the residence with its lights off before the fire was set.

“Shortly after, a suspect, wearing dark clothing, approaches the tow truck and pours what appears to be accelerant over the windshield and sets it ablaze,” police said.

At one point, police say the suspect broke the front passenger window to gain entry to the truck, but fled when a car alarm went off.

No arrests have been made.