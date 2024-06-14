Police seek suspect after tow truck set on fire in Markham

Security video of a tow truck arson in Vaughan on Friday, June 14, 2024. York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 14, 2024 4:04 pm.

York Regional Police are trying to track down the person responsible for lighting a tow truck on fire at a home in Vaughan early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Cityview Boulevard and Canada Drive at around 2:33 a.m. for reports of a vehicle on fire.

“When officers arrived on scene, a tow truck was observed on the driveway engulfed in flames,” a police release states.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze before it could spread.

Investigators say the vehicle was unoccupied at the time and the home wasn’t damaged.

Surveillance video from the area captured a grey SUV drive past the residence with its lights off before the fire was set.

“Shortly after, a suspect, wearing dark clothing, approaches the tow truck and pours what appears to be accelerant over the windshield and sets it ablaze,” police said.

At one point, police say the suspect broke the front passenger window to gain entry to the truck, but fled when a car alarm went off.

No arrests have been made.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign
Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign

The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls have reopened after being closed for over two hours following a dump truck striking an overhead sign. Ontario Provincial Police say...

1h ago

Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document
Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

A court document shows Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants. The document, which lays out the charges against the 91-year-old,...

38m ago

2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building
2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building

Firefighters are monitoring the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at a Leaside building. Emergency services were called to 25 Commercial Road just after 12 p.m. on Friday for reports heavy smoke and fire...

1h ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, says she's making 'good progress' in cancer treatment
Kate, Princess of Wales, says she's making 'good progress' in cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales said Friday she she is “making good progress” in her cancer treatment and will attend Saturday’s royal Trooping the Colour ceremony, Kate’s first public appearance since her...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign
Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign

The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls have reopened after being closed for over two hours following a dump truck striking an overhead sign. Ontario Provincial Police say...

1h ago

Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document
Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

A court document shows Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants. The document, which lays out the charges against the 91-year-old,...

38m ago

2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building
2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building

Firefighters are monitoring the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at a Leaside building. Emergency services were called to 25 Commercial Road just after 12 p.m. on Friday for reports heavy smoke and fire...

1h ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, says she's making 'good progress' in cancer treatment
Kate, Princess of Wales, says she's making 'good progress' in cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales said Friday she she is “making good progress” in her cancer treatment and will attend Saturday’s royal Trooping the Colour ceremony, Kate’s first public appearance since her...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast

21h ago

5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.
5:42
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history

Miss Universe has scrapped a decades old rule on age restrictions. Ahead of the 2024 runway, a Canadian contestant is making waves and history, before even stepping foot onto the stage. Faiza Amin speaks with Lorraine Peters.

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.
More Videos