The Narwhal, Toronto Star win Michener Award for work on Ontario Greenbelt scandal

Emma McIntosh, left, a reporter with the Narwhal, and Noor Javed, a reporter with the Toronto Star react after they are announced as the winners of the 2023 Michener Award for their reporting on the Ontario Greenbelt scandal, at the Michener Awards Ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Friday, June 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 14, 2024 8:28 pm.

Last Updated June 14, 2024 8:42 pm.

OTTAWA — The Narwhal and the Toronto Star have been named the winners of the 2023 Michener Award for their reporting about Ontario’s Greenbelt scandal.

The Michener Awards Foundation says that throughout 2023, the magazine and newspaper revealed how “politically connected developers benefited from buying devalued farmland just before Premier Doug Ford lifted Greenbelt protection of those lands.”

It says their investigation led to Ford “scrapping the plan to allow development on formerly protected Greenbelt lands and cost the government two ministers and two senior staffers.”

The Canadian Press was nominated for a months-long investigation by reporter Darryl Greer that revealed a toxic workplace and allegations of sexual assault at Canada’s spy agency.

CSIS director David Vigneault said it was an “extraordinary moment” for the agency while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the allegations “devastating.”

The Michener Award was founded in 1970 by the late Roland Michener, then governor general, to honour excellence in public service journalism.

The other finalists this year included work by CBC/Radio-Canada on sex crime allegations against billionaire Robert Miller; by the Globe and Mail on Montreal fire safety; the Montreal Gazette on the suicide of a retired police officer in a hospital emergency room; and Radio-Canada on the dark side of Neptune.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document
Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants in alleged incidents that took place in Toronto and Aurora, Ont., a court document filed...

3h ago

Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police
Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police

A bartender at a downtown Toronto hotel has been charged after he allegedly served a patron a stupefying beverage he called his "special drink" and then sexually assaulted the person, Toronto police said....

2h ago

Suspect wanted for allegedly throwing beer bottle at victim's head in downtown Toronto
Suspect wanted for allegedly throwing beer bottle at victim's head in downtown Toronto

A woman is wanted in connection to an assault in which a victim was struck in the head with a beer bottle. Toronto police say they were called to a restaurant on May 17 just before midnight in the area...

2h ago

Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign
Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign

The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls have reopened after being closed for over two hours following a dump truck striking an overhead sign. Ontario Provincial Police say...

6h ago

Top Stories

Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document
Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants in alleged incidents that took place in Toronto and Aurora, Ont., a court document filed...

3h ago

Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police
Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police

A bartender at a downtown Toronto hotel has been charged after he allegedly served a patron a stupefying beverage he called his "special drink" and then sexually assaulted the person, Toronto police said....

2h ago

Suspect wanted for allegedly throwing beer bottle at victim's head in downtown Toronto
Suspect wanted for allegedly throwing beer bottle at victim's head in downtown Toronto

A woman is wanted in connection to an assault in which a victim was struck in the head with a beer bottle. Toronto police say they were called to a restaurant on May 17 just before midnight in the area...

2h ago

Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign
Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign

The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls have reopened after being closed for over two hours following a dump truck striking an overhead sign. Ontario Provincial Police say...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location

The Real McCoy is a Scarborough institution. As part of the Citytv original documentary Veracity: The Melting Pot, Nick Westoll explains the special place this restaurant has for thousands not only in the east end, but all across Toronto.

8h ago

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast
5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.
5:42
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history

Miss Universe has scrapped a decades old rule on age restrictions. Ahead of the 2024 runway, a Canadian contestant is making waves and history, before even stepping foot onto the stage. Faiza Amin speaks with Lorraine Peters.

More Videos