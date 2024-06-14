Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls closed after dump truck hits overhead sign

The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls are closed on Friday after a dump truck struck an overhead sign.

Ontario Provincial Police say the dump truck with its raised box struck the sign near Mountain Road.

Police say the driver of the truck returned to the scene and charges are pending.

The road is expected to be closed for at least three hours while repairs are being made.

Full closure of #QEW northbound at Mountain Rd in Niagara Falls to remove overhead sign that was struck by a dump truck with the box up. Estimated closure of 3 hours. Driver returned to scene and will be charged. ^rt pic.twitter.com/SCUHxHgnKm — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 14, 2024

This is the second such incident in three days. On Tuesday, a stretch of the QEW in Mississauga was closed for more than four hours in both directions after a dump truck struck a pedestrian bridge on the North Service Road west of Stanfield Road, between Dixie and Cawthra roads.