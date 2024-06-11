Dump truck hits pedestrian bridge under construction in Mississauga; highway closed between Dixie and Cawthra

A stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Mississauga has been shut down after a dump truck struck a pedestrian bridge under construction during the Tuesday morning rush hour.

The crash happened on the North Service Road west of Stanfield Road, between Dixie and Cawthra roads, just before 8 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tell 680 NewsRadio Toronto the dump truck had its rear box up when it struck the bridge being built over the QEW, causing damage to the overpass.

No injuries were reported.

Chopper 680 reports the entire bridge seems to have shifted and there are concerns about the bridge’s stability.

“There is wood debris all over the on the roadway where the dump truck hit it. The bridge has shifted over, this does not look stable at all,” said airborne traffic reporter Jordan Kerr.

A dump truck hit a pedestrian bridge under construction on North Service Road near the QEW in Mississauga on June 11, 2024. (CityNews/Dilshad Burman)

As a result, police have closed the QEW in both directions between Cawthra and Dixie. The OPP says the closure is expected last until around 2 p.m.

Toronto-bound traffic is being diverted to exit at Cawthra and Fort Erie-bound traffic is being diverted to Dixie.

North Service Road is closed both ways from Insley Road to Stanfield, while South Service Road has been shut down between Ogden Avenue and Applewood Road.

Update 2: The pedestrian bridge was under construction. No injuries. The #QEW both directions between Cawthra and Dixie to be closed until approx. 2 p.m. today. ^nm pic.twitter.com/Ul5fnBP6Rg — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 11, 2024

More to come. Developing story.