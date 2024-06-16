Warning issued for several Ontario regions due to ‘dangerously’ hot, humid conditions

A heat warning has been issued for the Greater Toronto Area and many other southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions as a ‘prolonged’ stretch of hot, humid weather is set to move in.

According to the warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists Sunday afternoon, the extended “heat event” will begin on Monday.

“Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected through most of the week,” the warning said.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category.”

The warning said daytime temperature highs are forecast to be between 30 and 35 C. If humidex values are factored in, it could feel like it’s between 40 and 45 C.

Meteorologists added there will be “little relief” during the night with temperature lows forecast to be between 20 and 23 C, and humidex values between 26 and 30 C.

A map of the affected regions under the heat warning included communities such as Windsor, London, Kitchener-Waterloo, Peterborough, Kingston, Cornwall, Barrie, Huntsville, Algonquin Park, Sudbury, Timmins, Cochrane, Moosonee and Fort Severn.

Communities across the midwestern and northeastern parts of the United States of America are also preparing for a heat wave.

Ontario heat wave: How the City of Toronto is responding

In a statement released on Sunday, City of Toronto staff issued a list of tips for residents to help cope with the heat:

Drink water on a regular basis to stay hydrated

Try to do outdoor activities during cooler times of day (typically early in the morning and closer to sunset)

Stay in the shade and use an umbrella to reduce direct sun exposure

When the temperature is below 35 C, use a fan to circulate cool air indoors

Keep blinds and/or curtains closed throughout the day to block direct sun

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and wide-brimmed hats when outside

Take cool showers and/or use cool, wet towels to help cool down

If in emergency distress, call 911

City staff have released a list of public spaces with air conditioning for residents who do not have air conditioning at home. Click here to find a local location.

On Saturday, municipal crews opened 10 outdoor pools and 10 wading pools ahead of schedule. Click here for a list of outdoor pools, wading pools, beaches and splash pads.