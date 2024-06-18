The kids’ pool at Trinity Community Recreation Centre has been filthy for a month

A heat wave isn’t the best time for a public pool to be out of order, but the Trinity Community Recreation Centre’s tot pool has been in and out of service since May.

While the adult pool is clean and useable, a post on social media site Reddit shows the children’s pool filled with murky water that looks far from appealing for a cool dip on a hot day.

The City of Toronto tells CityNews they have been trying to repair the cartridge filter system since last month, but it “became evident that a new filter system was required.”

In the meantime the tot pool has been closed, off and on, for a few days at a time. A notice on the door says the preschool leisure swim has also been cancelled until further notice “due to mechanical issues.”

As of Tuesday, the pool has been cordoned off and drained.

“The new sand filters arrived on Friday and staff are working with plumbers for a quick removal of the old filters and the installation of the new sand filters,” says the city.

The kids pool at Trinity Recreation Centre has been drained as of June 18 and is closed to the public temporarily.

The city did not respond when asked why it has taken so long to change the filter or when the kid’s pool will reopen.