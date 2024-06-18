The kids’ pool at Trinity Community Recreation Centre has been filthy for a month

Kids pool at Trinity Community Recreation Centre
The kids pool at the Trinity Community Recreation Centre filled with murky water. Credit: REDDIT/graphophonic

By Dilshad Burman

Posted June 18, 2024 2:25 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 2:44 pm.

A heat wave isn’t the best time for a public pool to be out of order, but the Trinity Community Recreation Centre’s tot pool has been in and out of service since May.

While the adult pool is clean and useable, a post on social media site Reddit shows the children’s pool filled with murky water that looks far from appealing for a cool dip on a hot day.

The City of Toronto tells CityNews they have been trying to repair the cartridge filter system since last month, but it “became evident that a new filter system was required.”

In the meantime the tot pool has been closed, off and on, for a few days at a time. A notice on the door says the preschool leisure swim has also been cancelled until further notice “due to mechanical issues.”

As of Tuesday, the pool has been cordoned off and drained.

“The new sand filters arrived on Friday and staff are working with plumbers for a quick removal of the old filters and the installation of the new sand filters,” says the city.

The kids pool at Trinity Recreation Centre has been drained as of June 18 and is closed to the public temporarily.

The city did not respond when asked why it has taken so long to change the filter or when the kid’s pool will reopen.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues
Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heatwave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

1h ago

Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July
Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July

680 News Radio Toronto has learned that the union representing LCBO workers has been granted a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, bringing them one step closer to a potential July strike. The...

47m ago

3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those killed. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills,...

7h ago

Suspect arrested after downtown Toronto stabbing
Suspect arrested after downtown Toronto stabbing

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the Yonge and College streets area at around 1:12 p.m. for reports of a stabbing....

11m ago

Top Stories

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues
Special air quality statement issued for Toronto as heatwave continues

Early-morning thunderstorms and heavy bouts of rain were experienced in Toronto and across the GTA on Tuesday as a scorching heatwave entered its second day. Environment Canada issued a special weather...

1h ago

Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July
Province grants LCBO workers no-board report paving way for strike in July

680 News Radio Toronto has learned that the union representing LCBO workers has been granted a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, bringing them one step closer to a potential July strike. The...

47m ago

3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead
3 killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area, police say shooter among dead

Toronto police say three people are dead after a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area and the shooter was among those killed. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills,...

7h ago

Suspect arrested after downtown Toronto stabbing
Suspect arrested after downtown Toronto stabbing

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the Yonge and College streets area at around 1:12 p.m. for reports of a stabbing....

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead

It was scary afternoon for parents of children at a North York daycare on Monday. A daytime shooting in a lobby of a building directly beside the childcare facility has left 3 people dead including the shooter. Melissa Nahkavoly has more.

16h ago

2:16
The global impact of Céline Dion
The global impact of Céline Dion

Céline Dion shares intimate details of her struggles with an incurable autoimmune disease in her new documentary.

19h ago

2:57
No relief from the heat and humidity this week
No relief from the heat and humidity this week

Most of Ontario will be under a heat warning for most of the week with little relief. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:39
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

22h ago

2:21
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike

Customers are flocking to LCBOs to stock up in anticipation of a dry summer ahead. As Tina Yazdani reports, the union representing LCBO workers has voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action if their demands aren't met.

22h ago

More Videos