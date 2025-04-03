Ontario Premier Doug Ford concerned about auto tariff impact

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 3, 2025 11:35 am.

Last Updated April 3, 2025 11:36 am.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he was relieved to see Canada is not facing any of U.S. President Donald Trump’s new “reciprocal” tariffs, but he is still very concerned about the province’s auto sector.

While the White House says Canada and Mexico are not subject to Trump’s latest tariffs, they remain under previous economywide duties the president has linked to the flow of fentanyl across the borders.

As well, 25 per cent duties on automobile imports into the U.S. come into effect today.

Ford says while vehicles made in Canada will likely be hit with tariffs at a lower level, depending on the percentage of American parts in them, the threat to Ontario’s auto sector is still very high.

Today, Stellantis announced that it is temporarily pausing production at its assembly plant in Windsor, Ont., for two weeks as it assesses the effects of the tariffs.

Ford says he is expecting the federal government will support affected workers, but he hopes the shutdown is only temporary.

Top Stories

Carney says Canada will match U.S. auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will match U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 per cent auto tariffs with a levy on vehicles imported from the United States. Carney says the tariffs will hit all...

breaking

12m ago

'Dad, I think you won $40 million': Retired Oshawa man details cheeky OLG Lotto Max win

A 79-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont. who won $40 million through the OLG Lotto Max draw, says he initially thought he had secured a $40,000 prize before falling back asleep in the nude. Bernard White,...

1h ago

Resident of Toronto condo building worries short-term rental registrations being targeted

Residents who live in a Toronto condo building, recently the target of several complaints, worry the building's reputation is leading to increased scrutiny over short-term rentals. Abhijeet Singh, a...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

From snow and ice to summer weather: Toronto could hit 20 C mark on Thursday

It would seem Mother Nature has a sense of humour, throwing a weather curveball after a significant and messy wintry storm that hit southern Ontario. Weather warnings and alerts spanned the province...

6h ago

