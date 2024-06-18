Veteran Hamilton Police officer charged in domestic-related incidents
Posted June 18, 2024 5:14 pm.
A veteran Hamilton Police officer has been charged in connection to domestic-related incidents that allegedly took place between February and June 2024.
In a release Tuesday, Hamilton Police say they became aware of the allegations on June 17, 2024 and asked Niagara Regional Police to investigate.
That probe resulted in a 40-year-old officer being charged with harassment by means of repeated telecommunications, uttering threats – property, and mischief under $5000.
The accused, who wasn’t named, has been with Hamilton Police for 17 years.
Hamilton Police say the officer is currently on medical leave.