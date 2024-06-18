Willie Mays, Giants’ electrifying ‘Say Hey Kid,’ has died at 93

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted June 18, 2024 9:10 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 9:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Willie Mays, the electrifying “Say Hey Kid” whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball’s greatest and most beloved players, has died. He was 93.

Mays’ family and the San Francisco Giants jointly announced Tuesday night he had “passed away peacefully” Tuesday afternoon surrounded by loved ones.

The centre-fielder was baseball’s oldest living Hall of Famer. His signature basket catch and his dashes around the bases with his cap flying off personified the joy of the game. His over-the-shoulder catch of a long drive in the 1954 World Series is baseball’s most celebrated defensive feat.

Over 22 seasons, virtually all with the New York/San Francisco Giants, Mays batted .302, hit 660 home runs, totalled 3,283 hits, scored more than 2,000 runs and won 12 Gold Gloves.

He was Rookie of the Year in 1951, twice was named the Most Valuable Player and finished in the top 10 for the MVP 10 other times.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation
Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation

One of the men killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon previously faced charges in a multi-million dollar fraud investigation by Toronto police. Arash Missaghi, 54, was...

2h ago

Woman shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, in life-threatening condition
Woman shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, in life-threatening condition

A woman has been taken to hospital after being shot in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Police say they were called to the area just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting after mall security found...

28m ago

Tensions high over new Sankofa Square name at Toronto City Hall
Tensions high over new Sankofa Square name at Toronto City Hall

Emotionally charged exchanges were heard at the City of Toronto's Executive Committee meeting as multiple residents used a discussion on the now-Sankofa Square to urge council to reverse course. Signs...

3m ago

Pilot program changing the lives of Ontario families with autistic children
Pilot program changing the lives of Ontario families with autistic children

A pilot program out of a children’s hospital in Toronto is changing the lives of families who have been desperate to get proper care for their autistic children. One of those children is five-year-old...

4h ago

