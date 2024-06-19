10 Toronto pools will stay open late to help beat the heat

As Torontonians swelter through an ongoing heatwave, the City of Toronto is trying to help people stay cool as long as possible.

Ten public pools will stay open past regular hours on Wednesday.

The following pools will be open until 9 p.m.:

Pine Point park outdoor pool

Riverdale park east outdoor pool

West Mall outdoor pool

Kiwanis outdoor pool, located in Stan Wadlow park

Heron park outdoor pool

Five other pools will stay open even later, until 11:45 p.m.:

Alex Duff Memorial pool, located in Christie Pits park

McGregor Park outdoor pool

North Toronto Memorial Community Centre outdoor pool

Parkway Forest outdoor pool

Sunnyside/Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool

A heat warning remains in effect for Toronto, with Environment Canada calling conditions “dangerously hot and humid.”

Daytime highs are expected to be between 30 to 35 degrees with humidex values of 40 to 45.

“There will be little relief through the overnight as lows are expected to be 20 to 23 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 26 to 30,” reads the alert.

