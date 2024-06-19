10 Toronto pools will stay open late to help beat the heat

Sunnyside/Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool
Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool. Credit: City of Toronto City of Toronto, 2017

By Dilshad Burman

Posted June 19, 2024 4:11 pm.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 5:03 pm.

As Torontonians swelter through an ongoing heatwave, the City of Toronto is trying to help people stay cool as long as possible.

Ten public pools will stay open past regular hours on Wednesday.

The following pools will be open until 9 p.m.:

  • Pine Point park outdoor pool
  • Riverdale park east outdoor pool
  • West Mall outdoor pool
  • Kiwanis outdoor pool, located in Stan Wadlow park
  • Heron park outdoor pool

Five other pools will stay open even later, until 11:45 p.m.:

  • Alex Duff Memorial pool, located in Christie Pits park
  • McGregor Park outdoor pool
  • North Toronto Memorial Community Centre outdoor pool
  • Parkway Forest outdoor pool
  • Sunnyside/Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool

A heat warning remains in effect for Toronto, with Environment Canada calling conditions “dangerously hot and humid.”

Daytime highs are expected to be between 30 to 35 degrees with humidex values of 40 to 45.

“There will be little relief through the overnight as lows are expected to be 20 to 23 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 26 to 30,” reads the alert.

For details on the extended forecast and to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee, click here.

Top Stories

'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto
'Pure Islamophobia': Advertising van saying Canadians are 'under siege' by Muslims spotted in Toronto

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is reviewing video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto that members of the Muslim community say is spreading dangerous Islamophobia. The cube van is adorned with...

49m ago

Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames
Dashcams capture tractor-trailer crashing into Hwy. 401 barrier, bursting into flames

CityNews obtained dashcam footage that captured a tractor-trailer crashing into a barrier on Highway 401 and bursting into flames on Wednesday morning. A portion of the westbound 401 express lanes...

1h ago

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Officers were called to the area just before 5:30...

2h ago

Girl charged in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee pleads not guilty, will stand trial for 2nd degree murder
Girl charged in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee pleads not guilty, will stand trial for 2nd degree murder

One of eight girls charged in the swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth has pled not guilty and will stand trial on the charge of second degree murder. It's the first not guilty plea entered so far...

2h ago

