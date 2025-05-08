If you do a quick drive down a long stretch of William Jackson Drive between Earl Grey Avenue and Taunton Road in Pickering, you might label the view from the car seat as picturesque.

“It’s a beautiful green space, which is privately owned, but it’s very scenic,” said Madelyn Graetz, who lives nearby.

But upon closer inspection, you’ll see a much darker side.

“If you look over the bumpers on the side of the road, down in the ravine, you’ll see the big problem,” Graetz tells CityNews during a tour of the area.

“We currently live among all this trash that keeps piling up, and there is no end in sight.”

Tons of garbage from construction debris to dozens of household trash bags filled to the brim. All tossed aside.

“I could build a house with the amount of renovation supplies I’ve picked up,” Graetz said. “People have long used this as their own personal dumping grounds. We have picked up toilets, sinks, and the amount of dirty diapers tossed here is unbelievable.”

An area in Pickering used as an illegal dumping ground with people discarding everything from construction debris to hundreds of bags of household trash. (CityNews)

For years, residents like Graetz have been pushing Pickering city officials to do something about it. The City has recently installed multiple signs warning people not to dump here, but the problem continues.

“I can’t sit back and allow it to happen,” Graetz said. “I moved here five years ago and this is my neighbourhood. I’ve cleaned up litter my whole life, it’s just something I’ve done forever, and I’ll do forever wherever I live, but this is another level.”

Woman takes fight against dumping online

Fed up with the problem, Graetz started a movement organizing group cleanups, which she documents on social media.

“Neighbours and families have seen me in action, and then they’ll come out and help. So that’s amazing,” she said. “I’m happy to do this, but it’s like, every single year, the same people are just getting away with this.”

She says within the last two years, she and her neighbours have picked up more than 500 garbage bags in areas surrounding their neighbourhood.

Graetz says Pickering officials have been responsive. City crews quickly pick up bags she and her neighbours collect, but she’d like to see more done.

“What I’d like to see done is the implementation of potential surveillance, just a couple of cameras in the areas. And stepped up enforcement to catch these people in action.”

City of Pickering acknowledges dumping problem

A spokesperson for the City of Pickering says officials are well aware of the issues in this area and says additional action is forthcoming.

“The identified area will be flagged for additional sign installations and increased proactive patrols,” spokesperson Mark Guinto said.

Pickering City Hall is shown on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives.

An effort is not only underway in this neighbourhood but across Pickering. In May 2023, the City amended its Nuisance By-law to remove barriers to laying charges for illegal dumping.

“Charges continue to be laid in all cases where evidence provides a likelihood of conviction. Penalties for illegal dumping are significant, including fines of up to $25,000 for individuals and $100,000 for corporations,” Guinto said.

Pickering is also urging the public to report illegal dumping. Especially if they see a vehicle involved.

“The by-law also establishes that the owner of a vehicle involved in illegal dumping is responsible for the activity.”

Neighbours like Graetz are constantly on the lookout but say it doesn’t take much investigative work to find culprits.

“I got a name here,” Graetz said as she fumbled through a trash bag full of discarded mail addressed to the same owner.

CityNews went to the home to inquire, but nobody answered.

Graetz has a message for anyone using the area as their personal dumping ground.

“Stop littering. That’s all I’m asking you to do. Please stop. I don’t know what else to tell you. There is no reason for it. It’s such a destruction to the environment.”

